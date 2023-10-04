Flying cars in Melbourne? Well, they’re one step closer to becoming reality after Contreras Earl Architecture, Pascall+Watson Architect and SkyPortz recently unveiled a proposal for an e-mobility hub on the Yarra’s Batman Park.

Already comprising a helipad, the proposal sees a replacement fit for air taxis implemented within the park, in line with the City of Melbourne’s Greenline plan, which is set to transform the river. It would be the second vertiport in Australia, and in Melbourne, with the first located at Caribbean Park.

Fully prefabricated, the proposed helipad embraces modern technology in order to be easily assembled and delivered ahead of schedule. The innovative nature of the helipads has forced architects to think outside the theoretical square, proposing new methods of construction to ensure their suitability for cities.

“This landmark building is the result of addressing many different parameters, including sustainability, context, climate, community and the user experience,” says Contreras Earl Director, Rafael Contreras.

“The vertiport will feature a high-performance roof designed to be structurally robust, lightweight and sustainable owing to its aluminium monocoque structure - the same system employed in the manufacturing of cars and aircraft.

“By embracing the latest technology, we are liberated from traditional building practices and forms, and free to explore more forward-thinking ideas. Melbourne is ahead by having two vertiports designed in its city. We are proud to be part of the implementation of this new technology and what it means for the future of Melbourne and clean, green travel."

Skyportz has identified approximately 400 sites nationwide that could serve as helipads for air taxis. Once the vehicles are approved for commercial use, the proposed vertiport could utilise existing helicopter permissions to offer a quiet, zero-pollution solution that gets its users quickly and quietly to and from a range of metropolitan destinations.

"Advanced Air Mobility presents a real opportunity to revitalise our major cities, providing quiet, zero-pollution solutions for swift and eco-friendly metropolitan transit,” says Pascall+Watson Architects Director, Martin Neilan.

“This project aligns perfectly with Melbourne's Greenline Masterplan, offering an environmentally sensitive AAM facility and improving pedestrian access along the Yarra River.

"The key to this industry is breaking the nexus between aviation and existing airports. We need to develop a network of new vertiport sites if the industry is to reach its potential, and we see the greatest potential in waterfront locations."

Microflite, an air mobility company, has designs on phasing out its traditional helicopter catalogue with electric aircraft and has placed orders which are expected to be delivered within the next five years. CEO Rod Higgins says the company’s commitment to sustainable travel has made the proposal possible

“There is no doubt that helicopters will soon be phased out in tourism and short commuter flights and Microflite wants to lead the way in decarbonising aviation as soon as electric aircraft are certified for commercial use,” he says.

“Of the many thousands of passengers and tourists that Microflite fly from its Melbourne Heliport each year, an increasing number are asking when the aviation industry will be progressing to sustainable operations.”