The Contemporary Australian Architects Speaker Series will present its 27th edition next month, with a range of the country’s best and brightest speaking on wellbeing and the climate crisis.

To be held at the National Gallery of Australia, the series will tackle issues facing architects, their profession and the wider community.

National Gallery Director, Nick Mitzevich, was excited to hold the series once more in collaboration with the Australian Institute of Architects. The Director says the series allows design enthusiasts to join the conversation about the future of Australia’s built environment.

“Australians recognise the importance and impact of high-quality design on our built environment,” he says.

“Architecture and art accelerate cultural transformation and we are proud to host this innovative series within the walls of our building, which remains a key touchpoint in the development of Australia’s architectural history.”

The first event will be held on Wednesday 7 September and will feature Whispering Smith’s Kate Fitzgerald, who leads a staunchly feminist architecture practice at the forefront of designing medium-density housing in Perth. Koichi Takada headlines the second event on Wednesday 14 September, with Jo Best of TROPPO speaking on the 21st. The series wraps up with Edition Office’s Aaron Roberts and Kim Bridgland speaking on Wednesday 28 September.

Australian Institute of Architects ACT Chapter President Jane Cassidy says architects are uniquely placed to be game-changers in the race to net zero.

“Through architecture we have the capacity to deliver a more socially equitable, sustainable and healthier community,” she says.

“The architects in this series have all worked to create spaces that achieve these outcomes. I look forward to hearing their insights on a design-led future which benefits everyone.”

The Contemporary Australian Architects Speaker Series is one of the key events leading up to the National Gallery’s 40th anniversary in October. To celebrate, a new collection of displays and exhibitions will be celebrated, as well as the Gallery’s iconic building designed by architect Colin Madigan AO.

For more information on the 2022 Contemporary Australian Architects Speaker Series, click here.

Image: House A by Whispering Smith