The NSW Government has confirmed construction of the new Sydney Harbour Bridge cycleway will commence in the next few months, following approval from Transport for NSW.

Designed by ASPECT Studios, the 200-metre ramp will run from Bradfield Park North to the Harbour Bridge cycleway south of the stairs utilised by cyclists currently on their daily commute. An Aboriginal artwork designed by Jason Wing and Maddie Gibb will adorn the ramp, depicting interconnected eels.

Community consultation and the Review of Environmental Factors (REF) have now been finalised, with minor changes made to the design of the ramp, including refinements to minimise visual impacts of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Milsons Point Railway Station, shortening the ramp length, and changes to lighting and design to improve safety.

"This project will be a game changer for kids, people on e-bikes, or people using cargo bikes. The Sydney Harbour Bridge cycleway will finally be accessible for anyone riding a bike,” says NSW Minister for Transport Jo Haylen.

"The Minns Labor Government wants to make it easier for anyone who can walk or ride a bike, to walk and ride. It frees up space on the roads and on public transport for others, it’s a lot of fun, and you get to enjoy one of the world’s best views as you zoom along the deck of the Harbour Bridge.

"I look forward to seeing work begin early next year."

A name reflecting the significance of the area to both the local Gadigal and Cammeraygal peoples will be given to the ramp following consultation with Aboriginal knowledge holders and other key stakeholders.

Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Treaty David Harris says the naming of the ramp and implementation of eels underpins his government’s desire to intertwine Indigenous narratives into public design.

"Aboriginal culture is a living, dynamic culture and integral to Aboriginal identity. It has the ability to attribute places with meaningful identity and connection to Country,” he says.

"Initiatives such as this bring the oldest living culture in the world to life in meaningful ways, for all of us to share."

Construction on the cycleway ramp is scheduled to begin early next year and is anticipated to take approximately 18 months.