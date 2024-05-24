The Zaha Hadid and Cox Architecture-designed Western Sydney Airport terminal, which is being delivered by Multiplex and Woods Bagot, is rising out of the ground like a monolithic sculpture, as Sydney’s second airport edges towards its 2026 opening.

Just this week a number of NZ-designed, automated aerobridges have been installed at the Badgerys Creek site. Floor-to-ceiling glazing and high ceilings allow for natural light to permeate throughout, while views of the Blue Mountains beyond planes flying and taking off feature at a number of vantage points.

The roof is due to reach completion in July, while bag drop-offs and kiosks are due to be installed in the coming months. Timber and sandstone dominate much of the interior palette, inspired by the natural farmland surrounding.

The terminal has been designed to account for some 82 million passengers by 2060, not dissimilar to the likes of Heathrow and Dallas Fort Worth. The two upper floors of the terminal comprise many hospitality and retail activations, while airline lounges will be placed on the mezzanine level above.

Upon opening, Nancy-Bird Walton Airport will have dedicated transport links in the form of the Metro, which will connect it to a number of Western Sydney business hubs, including Penrith, Macarthur, Parramatta and Bradfield – Sydney’s future third CBD.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Western Sydney Airport Chief Executive Simon Hickey says that despite some queries in regards to airlines using the airport and its location, he believes the pros far outweigh the cons.

“There are a handful you could point to that have fallen short of expectations for very specific reasons, and we have looked at those very carefully. But nearly all airports, other than those handful, and there are thousands, bring significant economic value and benefit,” he says.

“It’s the most significant piece of infrastructure in Sydney since the Harbour Bridge. This connects the west in a way that it hasn’t previously been connected, and it brings opportunities and jobs.”

Testing of each of the airport’s technology systems is due to take place next year, with nine months of extensive testing to take place before its 2026 opening.