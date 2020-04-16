Construction hours extended to support industry during COVID-19

Construction sites can now operate on weekends and public holidays under new rules introduced today by the NSW Government to support the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes said the move allows workers to abide by social distancing rules while keeping construction projects progressing by allowing building work to be spread across more days of the week.



“The construction and development sectors, which make up almost 10 per cent of NSW’s economy, will be vital in keeping people in jobs and keeping investment flowing over the coming weeks and months,” Stokes says.



“We’re doing what we can to support the industry in line with the current medical advice by extending weekday construction site operating hours to weekends and public holidays.



“The extended hours allow the industry to facilitate social distancing on contruction sites, while minimising the potential for lost productivity during the pandemic.”



The Environmental Planning and Assessment (COVID-19 Development – Construction Work Days) Order 2020 is now in place and will continue until the COVID-19 pandemic is over, or the advice of NSW Health changes.



“In NSW there are almost 400,000 people employed in the property and construction industry and we are committed to doing everything we can to keep each of them in work, but most importantly, to keep them safe and healthy.”



The Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979 was amended on 24 March to enable Mr Stokes to issue orders that override normal planning controls during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the health, safety and welfare of communities.



Compliance with this Order will be monitored and reviewed if there any adverse impacts on the community or from a public health perspective.