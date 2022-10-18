The NSW Government has moved closer to reaching approval for a state-significant extension of Shoalhaven Hospital, with construction preparing to commence in 2023 on the Conrad Gargett-designed facility.

The $440 million hospital will increase beds and treatment spaces to 490, up from the current total of 245. The redevelopment includes a new emergency department, medical imaging facilities, a mental health unit, pharmacy, cardiac unit, ICU and endoscopy hub.

Conrad Gargett’s design implements external wayfinding to assist patients and visitors. The renders have been on public display since March, with community consultation assisting in the finer details.

The wayfinding focuses on identifying facilities and entrances, providing information to enable patients to find the most convenient site entrance. The external design will flow into the redeveloped hospital, with natural light-filled spaces holding views of the surrounding landscape. Artworks, place names, historical and cultural items will be included throughout internal and external spaces.

Early works are due to commence in the coming months, with the main works tender to be announced by the end of this year.

Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor says the redevelopment will allow the facility to provide the majority of emergency, critical care, acute and sub-acute and non-admitted services locally.

“This major investment from the NSW Government marks a new era in healthcare for the South Coast,” she says.

“The NSW Government is also improving access to the hospital with alternate entry and drop off areas on Shoalhaven Street and off North Street. There will also be a new dedicated entrance for ambulances.

“The project team has been working closely with clinicians and key healthcare stakeholders and we’re now encouraging the local community to provide their feedback which will inform the design of the project.”

Just 46 percent of hospital patients have their treatment start on time currently at Shoalhaven Hospital, while it takes 30 minutes to transfer a patient to the emergency department via ambulance.

The $440 million investment follows the $700 million allocation for the new Shellharbour Hospital and $37.1 million going towards Bulli Hospital. The state government says underfunding and resourcing has thrust them into action to provide world-class health facilities for the south coast region.

Completion of the redevelopment is expected to be reached in 2026.