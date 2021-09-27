Construction has begun on the Moxy Sydney Airport, a $140 million development set to be the first of its kind in Australia. Designed by MAED. COLLECTIVE and GroupGSA for Marriott International, the hotel will comprise 301 guest rooms, and aims to be a circuit breaker in the hotel market at the airport.

The hotel has been developed by RF Corval and KS Hotels & Resorts, with Roberts Co tasked with the construction. The 2,997sqm site is positioned between the domestic and international terminals, and will cater to both corporate and leisure traveler demand.

Chris Boys, Director of Hotels at RF Corval, says he is looking forward to seeing the building take shape.

“We are thrilled to see work start and look forward to working alongside Roberts Co to bring the hotel to life,” he says.

“We know Roberts Co are well placed to tackle the complexity of the project.

“This project is a clear reflection of our confidence in the accommodation and travel sector. Along with our partners, we share a positive outlook for demand in the longer term, with a forecast recovery of travel and tourism following the opening of borders.”

Roberts Co have previously constructed a number of Sydney establishments before beginning construction on Moxy Sydney Airport, including North Sydney’s Zurich Tower, the North Shore Health Hub and the $341M Concord Hospital redevelopment.

Roberts Co’s CEO, Alison Mirams, says the project will see the company continue to innovate in its field.

“36 percent of this project team are females, including 50 percent of the team’s engineers and they are led by our female Project Manager,” she says.

“All of our project team will work across the five-day work week we have become known for. This will be our third project delivered under this model and our first in the private sector, which we have found leads to improved staff happiness. Like in other industries, the team greatly benefits from spending their weekends with friends and family. Their improved mental and physical wellbeing ultimately results in a myriad of benefits for us as a company, as well as our clients.

“Another big advantage is higher staff retention, resulting in project specific knowledge being retained over the full construction program. A more stable workforce, with the same tradespeople attending the site throughout the build, provides continuity of quality and safety outcomes. Everyone wins in this scenario.

“The Moxy is going to be a fun project to work on and even despite the 50 percent workforce capacity restrictions we are currently working under due to COVID-19, close to 2,000 new jobs will be created during the construction phase.”

The Moxy Sydney Airport is scheduled to open in 2023.