VMCH’s new premium retirement living precinct at Studley Park in Kew has been approved by the City of the Boroondara, with the Woods Bagot-designed development to comprise 108 luxury apartments and see the restoration of three existing heritage buildings.

The apartments will feature house-like floorplates with views opening out to Studley Park, with residents enjoying first rate amenities, expansive green spaces mapped out by Oculus Studios and a new public café.

Council describes the projects as meticulously crafted and expertly executed, reinventing familiar features of the arts and crafts movement in an imaginative manner to provide local relevance which will ensure the entire precinct fits harmoniously amongst its local surroundings.

“We wanted to create a soulful community by layering design’s past, present and future,” says Woods Bagot Principal Peter Miglis.

“Nestled in this precinct is our vision for the contemporary direction of retirement living, as a space for wellness that remains deeply embedded within its context and community. This is a site that carefully balances privacy and community, protection and connection.”

36 percent of Kew’s population sits at over 50, according to the 2016 census. VMCH’s new development aims to support the town’s ageing population. VMCH CEO Sonya Smart says she is excited by the approval following two years of planning and community consultation.

“We are so pleased that the City of Boroondara has endorsed this project. This site has long been a part of our history, and this permit will allow us to bring it back to life.

“Everything from the precinct’s design through to the way we take it to market and the facilities and services we’ll deliver to residents will push the envelope for retirement living in Australia. We know from our research that people aged over 60 are not ‘retiring’ in the traditional sense. They are entering a thrilling new phase in life where they have more time to focus on themselves – they’re more active, more engaged and even more indulgent than generations before them.”

Approximately 410 jobs will be created during construction with an additional 35 jobs created after completion through the management and on-site management components. Woods Bagot and VMCH is targeting a 7.0-star NatHERS rating average for all apartments with 100 percent renewable energy, on-site power generation through rooftop solar, rainwater capture and re-use, as well as an incorporation of passive solar design principles.

For more information on the precinct, visit kew.vmch.com.au.