fitzroy gasworks sc renders
Construction commences on inner Melbourne sporting facility

Construction has begun on the MGS Architects-designed Fitzroy Gasworks Sports Centre, which will deliver a first-rate sporting facility in the heart of Melbourne’s inner north.
Construction-commences-fitzroy-gasworks-sc-1732010532.png

The vertical building does away with standard sporting facility typology, devised in response to the demand for sports venues in metropolitan areas and providing readymade facilities for a host of local sporting clubs.

The centre comprises four multi-purpose courts for highball sports, a multi-purpose court for futsal, a gymnasium, café and lounge area, community facilities, change rooms, umpire change rooms, foyer and reception.

The carpark is located underground to maximise the ground plane, while communal interaction and activity is encouraged through the design. Built Environs is overseeing the facility’s construction, with 150 jobs created.

The sports centre has been intentionally designed to integrate with the sports courts of the adjacent Wurun Senior Campus. A six-court facility will be utilised by the community outside schooling hours.

The project has been funded by the Victorian Government and Yarra City Council, contributing $49.5 million and $5 million respectively.

When complete, the entire Fitzroy Gasworks Precinct will additionally include 1200 apartments, 20 percent affordable build-to-rent, with eight percent dedicated public open space.

For more information, click here.

