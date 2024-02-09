Sekisui House’s latest estate, Cascadia, is officially under construction, as the Illawarra region prepares for an additional 455 new homes built in the form of Sekisui’s flagship SHAWOOD design.

Located in the Calderwood Valley, the site sits in the foreground of the Illawarra Escarpment, just 20 minutes from the Wollongong CBD. Developed initially by an array of innovative Japanese architects, the future SHAWOOD homes have been crafted for the Australian market under the watchful guise of Design Director, Lester Chambers.

SHAWOOD features proprietary metal joints and laminated post and beam to ensure durability and quality. Its innovative features include well-ventilated, light-filled interiors, wabi-sabi inspired floorplates, integrated kitchens and gallery-esque ceilings. Solar power with battery backup and smart home technologies ensure efficiency within each dwelling.

"Cascadia isn't just another development for us; it's a bold leap forward,” says Sean Osawa, CEO of Residential Communities & Home Building at Sekisui House Australia

“With Cascadia, we're not just aiming to meet expectations; we're setting new benchmarks in creating homes that are as elegant as they are mindful of the environment they inhabit."

Sekisui plans to create a number of green spaces and local amenities, including a proposed recreational sporting precinct, Calderwood golf course, and a vibrant town centre. The project’s masterplan is built around future riparian corridors and parks, preserving native trees and introducing additional foliage.

"Our vision is to weave a fabric of community life that is not only about living in harmony with nature but also about fostering strong connections among residents,” Osawa continues.

Completion is anticipated in 2028. For more information, click here.