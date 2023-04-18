Construction begins on dwp-designed mental health facility at Gold Coast University Hospital

Construction work has started for the new 40-bed Secure Mental Health Rehabilitation Unit (SMHRU) at Gold Coast University Hospital.

Designed by global architecture and design practice, dwp, the new facility will provide a contemporary, therapeutic and secure environment for mental health consumers with severe and complex mental health disorders, and support them in their journey to full recovery until they can transition back into the community.

Scheduled for completion in late 2024, this facility, which will be operated in partnership with Metro South Health, is also expected to meet the growing demand for secure mental health rehabilitation services across South-East Queensland.

Situated on the land of the Yugambeh language speaking nation on a greenfield sloping site on the eastern corner of the hospital, the upcoming SMHRU is based on best practice mental health design, which is focussed on rehabilitation and a people-friendly environment. The dwp design team aims to achieve these objectives by creating interior spaces that are more residential than clinical in look and feel, and using place-specific materials and colour palette to reflect different zones in the building.

With sustainability goals in mind, the building is designed and engineered to ensure that the energy consumption is 10% less than Section J requirements while a PV solar array will be installed on the roof for real time electricity consumption.

Spread across three levels, SMHRU will incorporate a secure mental health rehabilitation ward and clinical facilities on two levels, in addition to a basement level for secure access, plant and undercroft space. The mental health facility will also have access from the existing hospital.

The building envelope is designed to avoid any requirement for a fence with the consumer bedrooms oriented to the exterior of the building, and internal landscaped courtyards provided for relaxation and recreation.

“It is vital for people with complex mental health needs to have access to a safe environment to receive 24-hour clinical support to support their recovery,” said Minister for Health and Ambulance Services, Yvette D’Ath.

“The team at Gold Coast Health worked in partnership with consumers who have lived experience of receiving mental health care, as well as carers and staff to design a world-class, compassionate, person-centred mental health facility that fosters the recovery of consumers, families and carers.”

BESTIX Watpac has been appointed as principal contractor for the construction of the facility.

Images: Supplied