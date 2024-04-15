Riverlee's Seafarers Precinct, an urban renewal project on the northbank of the Birrarung-Yarra River in Melbourne, takes one step closer to completion with construction commencing on the CBD’s newest public waterfront park, Seafarers Rest.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the milestone project was attended by Lord Mayor Sally Capp together with project collaborators – developer Riverlee, the City of Melbourne, 1 Hotel, and landscape design practice OCULUS.

Situated between The Mission to Seafarers heritage building and Seafarers Bridge connecting to South Wharf, Seafarers Rest is an integral node along the City of Melbourne’s Greenline Project, with its innovative design weaving together past and present.

Providing amenity to guests and residents of the adjacent 1 Hotel & Homes Melbourne and the broader neighbourhood, this 3,500sqm riverside park offers essential space for relaxation and recreation, while also improving accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists.

Riverlee Development director David Lee says the construction of Seafarers Rest is the final piece in the urban renewal of the Seafarers Precinct. “Seafarers Rest and the broader precinct mark a transformative milestone in the rejuvenation of Melbourne's Northbank. Together with the City of Melbourne, we're revitalising this underutilised and forgotten urban space, reclaiming it as a safe and vibrant green haven for all Melbournians and visitors to enjoy.”

Lord Mayor Sally Capp welcomed the groundbreaking as an important step towards transforming the north bank of the Yarra River – Birrarung.

“The Greenline Project will transform Melbourne’s riverfront from Birrarung Marr to the Bolte Bridge – while creating thousands of jobs, attracting waves of new visitors, and injecting millions of dollars into the economy.”

“Riverlee's investment is a huge vote of confidence for this city-shaping project and the future of Melbourne," the Lord Mayor says.

OCULUS associate director, Claire Martin adds, “We cannot underestimate the value of access to high-quality public space to connect people to each other and their environment, particularly in dense urban areas. Birrarung is a place of great importance and connection and it carries a lifetime of maritime stories too. We are thrilled to see this brought to life through this truly considered park design.”

Set to be completed later this year, the park is a part of Riverlee’s restoration and redevelopment of the heritage-listed Goods Shed No.5 into a $600-million mixed-use precinct, which will be home to 114 hotel-branded residences and 277 hotel rooms by 1 Hotel & Homes Melbourne.

In addition to taking inspiration from the maritime legacy of the area, the design of the park was shaped by inputs from nearly 1000 community participants to authentically reflect local interests and heritage, while also meeting contemporary needs.

The park includes expansive open lawns connecting the river promenade via new pathways, alongside a designated play area for children and families. It will enhance Melbourne's urban ecology, offer dog-friendly access, and provide ample seating for various activities.

Features such as rope swings, timber seating reminiscent of shipping crates, and curated local maritime artefacts from the Offshore & Speciality Ships Association (OSSA) celebrate the area’s industrial roots and Melbourne's port legacy.

Directly connected to 1 Hotel Melbourne's lounge and bar within the eastern end of the Goods Shed No.5, the park will also include an events deck, a versatile space to host events curated by 1 Hotel, and the City of Melbourne to activate this once-forgotten space.

Image source: Riverlee