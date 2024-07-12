Logo
Construction begins on AJC masterplanned Watagan Park Town Centre
Watagan Park Town Centre is set to become the cultural and economic hub of a burgeoning suburb, nestled between the Watagan Mountains and Lake Macquarie, with approximately 3,500 dwellings.
Branko Miletic
12 Jul 2024 2m read View Author

AJC has masterplanned the town centre and surrounding medium-density development, delivering a planning proposal and development applications for the Town Centre and the first apartment development for Johnson Property Group.

The Town Centre features a full-line supermarket (3,660m²), a mini-major and 20 specialty shops, and a 1st-floor medical centre (670m²). Future developments include a 6-storey apartment building and commercial sleeving development.

The masterplan co-locates a north-west facing town square and dining precinct with the town park to create a civic space at the heart of the community. An east-west pedestrian link interconnects the town park and square on the west with the community centre, playing fields, and school on the east. This is intersected by a north-south pedestrian link which bisects the site, and the crossing pedestrian links reference the crossing runways of the original Cooranbong airfield.

Locating the Stage 1 retail on the western half of the site, enclosing and activating the town square, results in a consolidated, convenient customer parking area on the eastern half, with perimeter sites for future commercial sleeving development.

Stage 2 includes a 6-storey apartment building along the western frontage, overlooking the town park and square, and sleeving the retail centre.

The apartment building, colonnade of the 2-storey retail centre, and restaurant pod build enclose and provide an urban scale to the town square.

