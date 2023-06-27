Some 2.5 million litres of water has been pumped into Parramatta’s new aquatic centre, with construction of the facility on track for a spring opening.

The $88.6 million facility, located in Parramatta Park, has been designed by Grimshaw Architects, Andrew Burges Architects and McGregor Coxall.

Spanning 40,000 sqm, the facility includes a 10-lane Olympic-sized outdoor pool, a 25-metre, 8-lane indoor recreation pool, a dedicated learn to swim indoor pool, spa, sauna and steam room facilities, a fitness centre, cafe, creche and open park-like outdoor space.

City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Sameer Pandey says the filling of the pools is evidence that the facility is nearing its completion.

"This marks a major milestone for the Parramatta Aquatic Centre which will be a fantastic asset for our growing community," he says.

"Anticipation is building for the opening in Spring. Now we have the pools filled, we're working hard to put in the finishing touches, complete landscaping and test operations.

"By the time the weather warms up, Parramatta will have a brand new place to cool down.

"Our new aquatic centre will be a place where local kids learn to swim their first lap and potentially a training ground for our next Olympians."

Foundation Memberships for the PAC are currently available and selling fast, which will provide access to all facilities, as well as group fitness classes, two hours free parking and locker access. 150 jobs will be created once the PAC opens.

"Parramatta Aquatic Centre will cater for competition, learn to swim classes, recreation and relaxation,” says NSW Minister for Sport, Steve Kamper.

“The NSW Government is proud of its $38.5 million investment to provide an aquatic facility that serves the needs of the Parramatta community year-round."

The sustainable principles adopted by the trio of practices have seen a number of environmentally conscious elements integrated, including 358 rooftop solar panels, generating around 273 megawatts per hour in energy savings annually; automated, natural ventilation in the fitness centre instead of air­ conditioning; three rain gardens; rain tank for onsite irrigation; skylights which filter harmful UV, maintains temperature and absorbs sounds; LED lights and sustainably harvested blackbutt timber.

"Parramatta Aquatic Centre is an exceptional recreational facility that will meet the needs of our community today and into the future,” says Member for Parramatta Donna Davis.

“I'm proud to have been involved every step of the way in the delivery of a project that will benefit people of all ages and abilities."

For more information, visit www.cityofparramatta.nsw.gov.au/the-pac.