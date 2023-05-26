Conrad Gargett project wins highest honour at Greater Brisbane Regional Architecture AwardsArchitecture studio Conrad Gargett led the list of winners at the Greater Brisbane 2023 Australian Institute of Architects’ Regional Architecture Awards.
Architecture studio Conrad Gargett led the list of winners at the Greater Brisbane 2023 Australian Institute of Architects’ Regional Architecture Awards. The awards honoured several Greater Brisbane projects across educational, commercial, residential, heritage, interior and urban categories.
Craft’d Grounds by Conrad Gargett was awarded the highest honour, taking home the John Dalton Award for Building of the Year.
Describing the project as an “excellent example of adaptive reuse”, the jury said: “The architects have created a building that belongs to place, enriches the community, and offers a unique built identity with an honesty that is welcoming and open.”
2023 Lord Mayor's Brisbane Buildings that Breathe Architecture Prize
Heritage Lanes, 80 Ann St by Woods Bagot was awarded the 2023 Lord Mayor's Brisbane Buildings that Breathe Architecture Prize. The prize recognises outstanding achievement in building architecture that strongly aligns with Brisbane City Council’s New World City Design Guide – Buildings that Breathe.
Formerly a fruit and vegetable market, the Heritage Lanes site was reimagined as a marketplace on the ground floor of a new 35-level office tower that accommodates 7,000 workers.
The project’s “combination of the warm material palette, food and coffee retail outlets, subtropical landscaping, seating areas, and dramatic high-tech artwork form a welcome public plaza that surprisingly reconnects two streets in the heart of the city”, the jury noted.
The project also received commendations in the Urban Design and Interior Architecture categories.
Greater Brisbane House of the Year Award
REFRESH* Studio for Architecture received the Greater Brisbane House of the Year Award for Habitat on Juers, a 16-unit social housing project in the suburb of Kingston.
“Through clever design, the Habitat on Juers project breaks down typical institutional forms associated with social housing,” the jury said. “This project successfully demonstrates how missing middle social housing can improve the liveability, aesthetic, and performance of our suburbs.”
Greater Brisbane People’s Choice Award
Jubilee Place Precinct by Blight Rayner Architecture, a weather-protected ‘urban room’ next to the iconic heritage Jubilee Hotel, took out the People’s Choice Award.
Greater Brisbane projects received a total of 48 additional regional commendations across the award categories. All of the commended projects have now been shortlisted for the Australian Institute of Architects’ Queensland Architecture Awards to be announced in June 2023.
Winning projects (Category | Project | Architect)
The John Dalton Award for Building of the Year | Craft’d Grounds | Conrad Gargett
2023 Lord Mayor’s Brisbane Buildings that Breathe Architecture Prize | Heritage Lanes, 80 Ann St | Woods Bagot
Greater Brisbane House of the Year Award | Habitat on Juers | REFRESH* Studio for Architecture
Greater Brisbane People’s Choice Award | Jubilee Place Precinct | Blight Rayner Architecture
Commendation — Educational Architecture
- Provence Centre, Iona College | Conrad Gargett
- St Margaret’s Anglican Girls School Sports Precinct | Blight Rayner Architecture
- Cannon Hill Anglican College D-Block | Reddog Architects in association with Blueline Architecture
- Somerville House – Fewings Building | BSPN Architecture
- West End State School Expansion | Cox Architecture
- Elkhorn Building | m3architecture
Commendation — Commercial Architecture
- Craft’d Grounds | Conrad Gargett
- Patina at Alumni Court | DM2 Architecture
- Midtown Centre | Fender Katsalidis
- Jubilee Place Blight | Rayner Architecture
- QVS Stafford Vet Hospital | Vokes and Peters
- Brisbane Lions Brighton Homes Arena | Populous
Commendation — Heritage Architecture
- Lady Lamington | nettletontribe architecture
- Thomas Dixon Centre | Conrad Gargett
- Jubilee Hotel | Blight Rayner Architecture in association with Ivan McDonald Architects
Commendation — Interior Architecture
- Refinery House | Carr
- Jubilee Hotel | Blight Rayner Architecture
- Suncorp HQ | Hassell
- Student Central | Hassell
- Heritage Lanes, 80 Ann Street | Woods Bagot
- i2C Brisbane Studio | i2C Architects
- Government Workplace | Cox Architecture
- IAG Workplace Brisbane | Cox Architecture
Commendation — Public Architecture
- Flipside Circus' Brisbane Circus Centre | Blok Modular
- National Throws Centre of Excellence | Phillips Smith Conwell
- Thomas Dixon Centre | Conrad Gargett
Commendation — Residential Architecture Houses (Alterations and Additions)
- East Brisbane House | Nielsen Jenkins
- Hopscotch House | John Ellway
- Bardon Undercroft House | Kieron Gait Architects
Commendation — Residential Architecture (Multiple Housing)
- Habitat on Juers | REFRESH* Studio for Architecture
- Turner Avenue Homes | Push and David Pennisi
- East Street Public Housing | Conrad Gargett
Commendation — Residential Architecture (Houses - New)
- River Hearth House | Arcke
- Timbin House | Conrad Gargett
- Blok Stafford Heights | Blok Modular with Vokes and Peters
Commendation — Small Architecture
- Musgrave Road | Studio KO&CoArchitecture
- University of Queensland Cricket Club Maintenance Shed | Lineburg Wang with Steve Hunt Architect
- Blue Bower | Phorm architecture + design with Silvia Micheli and Antony Moulis
- Minderoo Centre - Plastics and Human Health | m3architecture
Commendation — Urban Design Architecture
- Jubilee Place Precinct | Blight Rayner Architecture
- Herston Quarter Redevelopment Stage 1 and 2 | Hassell
- Your Home & Living Guidelines | Moreton Bay Regional Council
- Student Central UQ | Hassell
- Heritage Lanes, 80 Ann St | Woods Bagot
Commendation — Sustainable Architecture
- Bonsai House | Brisbane City Council City Projects Office
- Thomas Dixon Centre | Conrad Gargett
- Hopscotch House | John Ellway
- Habitat on Juers | REFRESH* Studio for Architecture
