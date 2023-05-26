Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Conrad Gargett project wins highest honour at Greater Brisbane Regional Architecture Awards
shareShare

Conrad Gargett project wins highest honour at Greater Brisbane Regional Architecture Awards

Architecture studio Conrad Gargett led the list of winners at the Greater Brisbane 2023 Australian Institute of Architects’ Regional Architecture Awards.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

26 May 2023 5m read View Author

Habitat-on-Juers-photos-by-Scott-Burrows-Photography-3.jpg

sharestar
Habitat on Juers | photo by Scott Burrows Photography

Habitat on Juers | photo by Scott Burrows Photography

1 of 4 slides

Heritage-Lanes-80-Ann-St-photo-by-Trevor-Mein-1.jpg

sharestar
Heritage Lanes, 80 Ann St | photo by Trevor Mein

Heritage Lanes, 80 Ann St | photo by Trevor Mein

1 of 4 slides

Jubilee-Place-Precinct-photo-by-Scott-Burrows-1.jpg

sharestar
Jubilee Place Precinct | photo by Scott Burrows

Jubilee Place Precinct | photo by Scott Burrows

1 of 4 slides

Conrad-Gargett-wins-in-Greater-Brisbane-awards-1732010432.png

sharestar

1 of 4 slides

Architecture studio Conrad Gargett led the list of winners at the Greater Brisbane 2023 Australian Institute of Architects’ Regional Architecture Awards. The awards honoured several Greater Brisbane projects across educational, commercial, residential, heritage, interior and urban categories.

Craft’d Grounds by Conrad Gargett was awarded the highest honour, taking home the John Dalton Award for Building of the Year.

Describing the project as an “excellent example of adaptive reuse”, the jury said: “The architects have created a building that belongs to place, enriches the community, and offers a unique built identity with an honesty that is welcoming and open.”

2023 Lord Mayor's Brisbane Buildings that Breathe Architecture Prize

Heritage Lanes, 80 Ann St by Woods Bagot was awarded the 2023 Lord Mayor's Brisbane Buildings that Breathe Architecture Prize. The prize recognises outstanding achievement in building architecture that strongly aligns with Brisbane City Council’s New World City Design Guide – Buildings that Breathe.

Formerly a fruit and vegetable market, the Heritage Lanes site was reimagined as a marketplace on the ground floor of a new 35-level office tower that accommodates 7,000 workers.

The project’s “combination of the warm material palette, food and coffee retail outlets, subtropical landscaping, seating areas, and dramatic high-tech artwork form a welcome public plaza that surprisingly reconnects two streets in the heart of the city”, the jury noted.

The project also received commendations in the Urban Design and Interior Architecture categories.

Greater Brisbane House of the Year Award

REFRESH* Studio for Architecture received the Greater Brisbane House of the Year Award for Habitat on Juers, a 16-unit social housing project in the suburb of Kingston.

“Through clever design, the Habitat on Juers project breaks down typical institutional forms associated with social housing,” the jury said. “This project successfully demonstrates how missing middle social housing can improve the liveability, aesthetic, and performance of our suburbs.”

Greater Brisbane People’s Choice Award

Jubilee Place Precinct by Blight Rayner Architecture, a weather-protected ‘urban room’ next to the iconic heritage Jubilee Hotel, took out the People’s Choice Award.

Greater Brisbane projects received a total of 48 additional regional commendations across the award categories. All of the commended projects have now been shortlisted for the Australian Institute of Architects’ Queensland Architecture Awards to be announced in June 2023.

Winning projects (Category | Project | Architect)

The John Dalton Award for Building of the Year | Craft’d Grounds | Conrad Gargett

2023 Lord Mayor’s Brisbane Buildings that Breathe Architecture Prize | Heritage Lanes, 80 Ann St | Woods Bagot

Greater Brisbane House of the Year Award | Habitat on Juers | REFRESH* Studio for Architecture

Greater Brisbane People’s Choice Award | Jubilee Place Precinct | Blight Rayner Architecture

Commendation — Educational Architecture

  • Provence Centre, Iona College | Conrad Gargett
  • St Margaret’s Anglican Girls School Sports Precinct | Blight Rayner Architecture
  • Cannon Hill Anglican College D-Block | Reddog Architects in association with Blueline Architecture
  • Somerville House – Fewings Building | BSPN Architecture
  • West End State School Expansion | Cox Architecture
  • Elkhorn Building | m3architecture

Commendation — Commercial Architecture

  • Craft’d Grounds | Conrad Gargett
  • Patina at Alumni Court | DM2 Architecture
  • Midtown Centre | Fender Katsalidis
  • Jubilee Place Blight | Rayner Architecture
  • QVS Stafford Vet Hospital | Vokes and Peters
  • Brisbane Lions Brighton Homes Arena | Populous

Commendation — Heritage Architecture

  • Lady Lamington | nettletontribe architecture
  • Thomas Dixon Centre | Conrad Gargett
  • Jubilee Hotel | Blight Rayner Architecture in association with Ivan McDonald Architects

Commendation — Interior Architecture

  • Refinery House | Carr
  • Jubilee Hotel | Blight Rayner Architecture
  • Suncorp HQ | Hassell
  • Student Central | Hassell
  • Heritage Lanes, 80 Ann Street | Woods Bagot
  • i2C Brisbane Studio | i2C Architects
  • Government Workplace | Cox Architecture
  • IAG Workplace Brisbane | Cox Architecture

Commendation — Public Architecture

  • Flipside Circus' Brisbane Circus Centre | Blok Modular
  • National Throws Centre of Excellence | Phillips Smith Conwell
  • Thomas Dixon Centre | Conrad Gargett

Commendation — Residential Architecture Houses (Alterations and Additions)

  • East Brisbane House | Nielsen Jenkins
  • Hopscotch House | John Ellway
  • Bardon Undercroft House | Kieron Gait Architects

Commendation — Residential Architecture (Multiple Housing)

  • Habitat on Juers | REFRESH* Studio for Architecture
  • Turner Avenue Homes | Push and David Pennisi
  • East Street Public Housing | Conrad Gargett

Commendation — Residential Architecture (Houses - New)

  • River Hearth House | Arcke
  • Timbin House | Conrad Gargett
  • Blok Stafford Heights | Blok Modular with Vokes and Peters

Commendation — Small Architecture

  • Musgrave Road | Studio KO&CoArchitecture
  • University of Queensland Cricket Club Maintenance Shed | Lineburg Wang with Steve Hunt Architect
  • Blue Bower | Phorm architecture + design with Silvia Micheli and Antony Moulis
  • Minderoo Centre - Plastics and Human Health | m3architecture

Commendation — Urban Design Architecture

  • Jubilee Place Precinct | Blight Rayner Architecture
  • Herston Quarter Redevelopment Stage 1 and 2 | Hassell
  • Your Home & Living Guidelines | Moreton Bay Regional Council
  • Student Central UQ | Hassell
  • Heritage Lanes, 80 Ann St | Woods Bagot

Commendation — Sustainable Architecture

  • Bonsai House | Brisbane City Council City Projects Office
  • Thomas Dixon Centre | Conrad Gargett
  • Hopscotch House | John Ellway
  • Habitat on Juers | REFRESH* Studio for Architecture
  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap