Architecture studio Conrad Gargett led the list of winners at the Greater Brisbane 2023 Australian Institute of Architects’ Regional Architecture Awards. The awards honoured several Greater Brisbane projects across educational, commercial, residential, heritage, interior and urban categories.

Craft’d Grounds by Conrad Gargett was awarded the highest honour, taking home the John Dalton Award for Building of the Year.

Describing the project as an “excellent example of adaptive reuse”, the jury said: “The architects have created a building that belongs to place, enriches the community, and offers a unique built identity with an honesty that is welcoming and open.”

2023 Lord Mayor's Brisbane Buildings that Breathe Architecture Prize

Heritage Lanes, 80 Ann St by Woods Bagot was awarded the 2023 Lord Mayor's Brisbane Buildings that Breathe Architecture Prize. The prize recognises outstanding achievement in building architecture that strongly aligns with Brisbane City Council’s New World City Design Guide – Buildings that Breathe.

Formerly a fruit and vegetable market, the Heritage Lanes site was reimagined as a marketplace on the ground floor of a new 35-level office tower that accommodates 7,000 workers.

The project’s “combination of the warm material palette, food and coffee retail outlets, subtropical landscaping, seating areas, and dramatic high-tech artwork form a welcome public plaza that surprisingly reconnects two streets in the heart of the city”, the jury noted.

The project also received commendations in the Urban Design and Interior Architecture categories.

Greater Brisbane House of the Year Award

REFRESH* Studio for Architecture received the Greater Brisbane House of the Year Award for Habitat on Juers, a 16-unit social housing project in the suburb of Kingston.

“Through clever design, the Habitat on Juers project breaks down typical institutional forms associated with social housing,” the jury said. “This project successfully demonstrates how missing middle social housing can improve the liveability, aesthetic, and performance of our suburbs.”

Greater Brisbane People’s Choice Award

Jubilee Place Precinct by Blight Rayner Architecture, a weather-protected ‘urban room’ next to the iconic heritage Jubilee Hotel, took out the People’s Choice Award.

Greater Brisbane projects received a total of 48 additional regional commendations across the award categories. All of the commended projects have now been shortlisted for the Australian Institute of Architects’ Queensland Architecture Awards to be announced in June 2023.

Winning projects (Category | Project | Architect)

The John Dalton Award for Building of the Year | Craft’d Grounds | Conrad Gargett

2023 Lord Mayor’s Brisbane Buildings that Breathe Architecture Prize | Heritage Lanes, 80 Ann St | Woods Bagot

Greater Brisbane House of the Year Award | Habitat on Juers | REFRESH* Studio for Architecture

Greater Brisbane People’s Choice Award | Jubilee Place Precinct | Blight Rayner Architecture

Commendation — Educational Architecture

Provence Centre, Iona College | Conrad Gargett

St Margaret’s Anglican Girls School Sports Precinct | Blight Rayner Architecture

Cannon Hill Anglican College D-Block | Reddog Architects in association with Blueline Architecture

Somerville House – Fewings Building | BSPN Architecture

West End State School Expansion | Cox Architecture

Elkhorn Building | m3architecture

Commendation — Commercial Architecture

Craft’d Grounds | Conrad Gargett

Patina at Alumni Court | DM2 Architecture

Midtown Centre | Fender Katsalidis

Jubilee Place Blight | Rayner Architecture

QVS Stafford Vet Hospital | Vokes and Peters

Brisbane Lions Brighton Homes Arena | Populous

Commendation — Heritage Architecture

Lady Lamington | nettletontribe architecture

Thomas Dixon Centre | Conrad Gargett

Jubilee Hotel | Blight Rayner Architecture in association with Ivan McDonald Architects

Commendation — Interior Architecture

Refinery House | Carr

Jubilee Hotel | Blight Rayner Architecture

Suncorp HQ | Hassell

Student Central | Hassell

Heritage Lanes, 80 Ann Street | Woods Bagot

i2C Brisbane Studio | i2C Architects

Government Workplace | Cox Architecture

IAG Workplace Brisbane | Cox Architecture

Commendation — Public Architecture

Flipside Circus' Brisbane Circus Centre | Blok Modular

National Throws Centre of Excellence | Phillips Smith Conwell

Thomas Dixon Centre | Conrad Gargett

Commendation — Residential Architecture Houses (Alterations and Additions)

East Brisbane House | Nielsen Jenkins

Hopscotch House | John Ellway

Bardon Undercroft House | Kieron Gait Architects

Commendation — Residential Architecture (Multiple Housing)

Habitat on Juers | REFRESH* Studio for Architecture

Turner Avenue Homes | Push and David Pennisi

East Street Public Housing | Conrad Gargett

Commendation — Residential Architecture (Houses - New)

River Hearth House | Arcke

Timbin House | Conrad Gargett

Blok Stafford Heights | Blok Modular with Vokes and Peters

Commendation — Small Architecture

Musgrave Road | Studio KO&CoArchitecture

University of Queensland Cricket Club Maintenance Shed | Lineburg Wang with Steve Hunt Architect

Blue Bower | Phorm architecture + design with Silvia Micheli and Antony Moulis

Minderoo Centre - Plastics and Human Health | m3architecture

Commendation — Urban Design Architecture

Jubilee Place Precinct | Blight Rayner Architecture

Herston Quarter Redevelopment Stage 1 and 2 | Hassell

Your Home & Living Guidelines | Moreton Bay Regional Council

Student Central UQ | Hassell

Heritage Lanes, 80 Ann St | Woods Bagot

Commendation — Sustainable Architecture