Conrad Gargett to showcase Brisbane’s Customs House at heritage festival

Architecture practice Conrad Gargett will present the significance of Brisbane’s Customs House as part of the Australian Heritage Festival 2019.

Owned by the University of Queensland, Brisbane’s Customs House is a 130-year-old building (1889-2019) and functions as a restaurant and cultural event facility for the university. The house is on the Queensland Heritage Register and the Register of the National Estate.

Conrad Gargett will present the initial vision for the Customs House and how this has evolved throughout the years. Furthermore, the firm will highlight the importance of continued investment in the building’s maintenance, conservation, and renewal in the long term.

The last extensive reconstruction and renovation works for the Customs House were completed 25 years ago in 1994. As part of the renovation, much of the building's space was reused, such as The River Room and Patina restaurant.

The event will be held on Wednesday 15 May between 5:30 pm – 7 pm by Conrad Gargett, a premier heritage architectural practice. The firm has restored and refurbished some of the most prominent heritage buildings in the country.

Supported by the Australian government’s National Trust, the Australian Heritage Festival is one of the country’s most important heritage and cultural festivals. The theme of this year’s festival is Connecting People, Places and the Past. Events will be held throughout the country between 18 April and 19 May 2019.

Image: Conrad Gargett