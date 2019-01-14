Conrad Gargett to design seniors living that “breathes”

Conrad Gargett, in collaboration with Gallus Partners, has been engaged by Ozcare to design a $200 million modern and luxurious seniors living facility in Newstead, Brisbane.

The firm has designed the proposed dual-tower development to deliver 142 independent living units (ILUs), as well as a 120-bed residential aged care facility (RACF). It is to be constructed over a complex four-storey podium incorporating 3000sqm of commercial space, RACF support area and car parking. Additional car parking is provided in a single basement level.

The first of the two towers will reach 16-storeys in height, with the second reaching 21 storeys. The well-appointed 6,180 square metre site, which shares frontages with Evelyn, Waterloo and Gordon Streets in Newstead, has expansive viewing corridors towards the Brisbane River, city, Western ranges and local parklands.

“Conrad Gargett is proud to design accommodation for the desirable Brisbane suburb of Newstead,” says Conrad Gargett director, John Flynn.

“A key driver for our project team has been to seamlessly weave the building design into the existing suburban fabric, to deliver a premium mixed-use project, comprising residential, retail and commercial amenities for community benefit. The proposed project will reactivate and enliven this significant Newstead site for residents to age-in-place, and visitors to access and enjoy.”

According to Flynn, fundamental to the project is the delivery of elements that align with Brisbane City Council’s ‘New World City Design Guide – Buildings that Breathe’ design philosophy that addresses living in subtropical South East Queensland.

“[This] sustainably designed building has been carefully oriented to maximise natural light, warmth and cross breezes, complemented by the creation of abundant landscaped space and shade,” adds Flynn.

“The assembly of the rooftop terraces provides amenities to deliver a range of health and wellbeing activities for residents. Generous communal spaces and private balconies will enable residents to embrace an outdoor lifestyle. The ground level colonnade creates an active pedestrian space connecting the residential tower, residential aged care facility and commercial lobbies with the proposed new public park and the existing Waterfront public park. Street-level retail and commercial spaces will be open to the public to access and engage.”

“Council estimates seniors living housing options need to increase by 50 percent by 2027 and encourages the delivery of appropriate accommodation enabling Brisbane residents to retire within their own suburb and community (age-in-place). This proposed project has been conceived with care to best achieve this vision in Newstead.”