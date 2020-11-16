Conrad Gargett announces promotions nationally

Conrad Gargett is delighted to announce the promotion of four of its current Senior Associates to Principals, taking the total number of Principals to fourteen.

The promotions add significant strength to the leadership team of the national Australian practice, with a growing portfolio of local and international projects including the detailed business case for the Toowoomba Hospital Redevelopment, the transit-oriented mixed-use development at Lamington Markets, Queensland and the Victorian Heart Hospital in joint venture with JWA Architects.

Conrad Gargett is also promoting seven Associates to Senior Associates, and eight project architects to Associates.

In addition, Conrad Gargett is promoting Associate David Oliver to the role of Operations Manager to manage the growing team and practice.

Following the merger announcement with McConnel Smith & Johnson Architects (MSJ) in September, these promotions mark a new phase in the continued growth of the practice, building on sector specific capability in health, defence, education and civic projects.

At the same time, it allows Conrad Gargett to take its architecture and design, heritage and conservation, strategic planning, advisory and research expertise to a wider regional and global stage.

Managing Director, Lawrence Tolado said “Conrad Gargett continues to grow in size, expertise and geographic footprint because of the talent, commitment and hard work of our team.

The promotion of these leaders, together with our existing leadership team, enhances our goal of maintaining a resilient and sustainable, design focussed practice.

We would like to thank our new Principals, Senior Associates, Associates and all our staff, for the valuable contribution they make across Australia and internationally.’

The new Principals are Lada Bodnaruk, Paul Emmett, Amanda Kershaw and Brent Sanders.

The new Senior Associates are Rhianna Allison, Ben List, Marcelo Locane, Angelo Pagano, Nic Martoo, YE Ng, and Steven Whisker.

The new Associates are: Architects - Edward Armstrong, Kirstie Galloway, Anh Ho, Owen Murphy, David Oliver, Chris Rawlinson, Chris Ward and Interior Designers - Brooke Watts and Laura Molloy.