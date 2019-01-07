Conrad Gargett wins $200M placemaking project in Townsville

Australian design practice Conrad Gargett has been engaged to provide master planning and architectural services for an important placemaking project in Townsville, Queensland. The practice, which also operates a studio in Townsville, is working closely with DMA Partners, appointed by the Gleeson Group to manage the project.

The proposed $200 million staged mixed-use development, The Hive is being planned to deliver exemplar private and public civic infrastructure to inspire community pride, produce employment opportunities and boost the economy by attracting more visitors to Townsville. The new precinct, which will integrate commercial, retail, residential, leisure, cultural, research and education spaces, has been strategically designed to activate and enrich the appeal of the regional city.

The precinct will also connect Townsville’s beachfront leisure and recreation promenade, The Strand to the central business district, enabling locals and visitors to actively intermingle, cultivate ideas and leisurely enjoy the amenities.

"Our practice is proud to bring our master planning and architecture capability to this prominent placemaking project for Townsville," says Conrad Gargett director John Flynn, who has been appointed as the project director.

“This significant urban renewal project will improve and invigorate Townsville’s public realm by delivering new active spaces where locals and tourists can engage and enjoy.”

Conrad Gargett will also design a state-of-the-art commercial building located at 45 Flinders Street and 10 The Strand in Townsville. According to Flynn, master planning principles have been integral to the intricate design of the building and include panoramic views, pedestrian-friendly spaces throughout the activity zones to create linkages in multiple locations, and indoor-outdoor public spaces opening up to a plaza promoting public gathering and shared use.

“The building’s floor plate dimensions, shape and orientation have been conceived to best achieve the ambitions for a highly-productive workplace, focused on safety, productivity and collaboration. The colour palette mimics the coral sea colours of the Great Barrier Reef,” adds Flynn.