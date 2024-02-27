Logo
Connections are key for 2024 Australian Heritage Festival
Connections are key for 2024 Australian Heritage Festival

The nation’s largest community-driven heritage event, the Australian Heritage Festival, will return in 2024 for its 44th rendition from 18 April-19 May.
Connections-key-2024-Australian-Heritage-Festival-1732001600.png

The nation’s largest community-driven heritage event, the Australian Heritage Festival, will return in 2024 for its 44th rendition from 18 April-19 May.

A plethora of free and ticketed events and activities will play out across April and May later this year. Celebrating the country’s natural, historic and Indigenous heritage, the festival’s program caters to all ages, interests and budgets.

Each event and activity set across NSW’s metropolitan and regional areas will tie into the 2024 theme of ‘Connections’, with a set of special exhibitions, walks, tours of historical sites, performances, food experiences, ceremonies, demonstrations, and other attractions curated to bring heritage to life for all.

The National Trust Heritage Awards, the Festival’s crowning jewel, will also be held on Friday 17 May. The entire Festival is sponsored by Heritage NSW, and led by the National Trust.

Registrations for event organisers to be part of the 2024 Australian Heritage Festival are open until 5 April, with the entire program to be released on 8 April. For more info, visit australianheritagefestival.org.au.

