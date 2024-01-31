The Public Service Association (PSA) has pleaded with the NSW Government to provide clarity on the future of Powerhouse Ultimo, with plans currently in place to close the institution indefinitely this weekend.

The Minns-led government pulled the pin on the planned transformation of the current facility, designed by Architectus, Durbach Block Jaggers Architects, Tyrrell Studio, Youssofzay + Hart, Akira Isogawa, Yerrabingin, Finding Infinity and Arup. $250 million was reportedly saved and is to be reinjected into public infrastructure.

But Powerhouse workers are in the dark, and are concerned about the museum’s future. A protest is scheduled to be held Thursday 1 February, calling for the Refurbish and Change Management Plans.

“Ever since they were elected, the government’s position on the Powerhouse has smelt fishy and now that stench is overwhelming,” says PSA General Secretary Stewart Little.

“Chris Minns repeatedly promised to save and refurbish the iconic Powerhouse Museum site before the election. Now we see the plan was apparently to close the museum and leave the whole thing a mystery.”

Little says he worries that the plans that the protesters are calling for are not up to standard.

“Workers at the site have been promised a copy of the ‘Change Management Plan’, telling them where they will be working over the next few years, and that hasn’t been provided either.

“If the Minns Government thinks it can quietly close the museum this Sunday and get away with it, well I can tell them we are determined to sound the alarm. The Premier made an election promise just last year to preserve and refurbish the site and we intend to hold him to that.”

When the government initially scrapped the upgrades, Minister for Arts John Graham was of the belief that it was the right move for the public.

“We promised at the election that we would preserve the Wran legacy and keep the Powerhouse Museum at Ultimo open. We are doing just that,” he says.

“We have responded to community calls for a more modest redevelopment, saving the Powerhouse Museum and preserving the Wran legacy with a $250 million heritage redevelopment. This prudent investment allows us to save the Powerhouse Museum at Ultimo and preserve the Wran legacy in a tough fiscal environment.”