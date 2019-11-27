Concept designs released for new faster toll-free road to Sydney Airport

The NSW Government recently released the concept designs for the Sydney Gateway project, which aims to provide a high-capacity road connection between the WestConnex St Peters interchange and Sydney Airport and Port Botany.

The proposed road project seeks to relieve the chronic traffic congestion on the arterial road network in and around Port Botany and Sydney Airport. With the increasing passenger air travel as well as port throughput, the congestion problem is expected to worsen causing significant delays.

The new road will support substantial additional capacity in and out of Sydney Airport and Port Botany precinct, enabling airport and port traffic to avoid local arterial roads when accessing WestConnex and the broader Sydney Motorway network. The project will also reduce travel time to the airport.

With truck traffic expected to increase significantly at Port Botany, the new toll-free road will improve access for these heavy vehicles.

Land acquisition for the project will not impact residential properties. Construction on the $2.4 billion road project is expected to begin in 2020.

