The conceptual design for an Elevated Light Rail Transit (ELRT) system in South Korea scored gold at the international WAN Awards 2023 in the 'Future Transport’ category.

Designed by architectural studio ZJA, Woosung D&C, C&SC, GS E&C, SIDstudio and Iv-infra, and commissioned by the South Korean Railroad Research Institute (KRRI), the innovative above-ground solution for the elevated railway in a crowded urban environment has less spatial impact than the traditional design.

The unique structural concept for the ELRT system maximises the span while being extremely strong and dimensionally stable. The solution is based on the principle of the I-beam profile, and features a slim design with a limited construction height.

The use of a central beam between the tracks, with flanges cantilevered outwards, makes it possible – even at places where the structure is around 15 metres high – to extend the distance between columns to 200 metres without the need for extra stays or cables.

The design delivers transparency and spaciousness, gives passengers a completely open view on one side, reduces traffic congestion, and leaves room for pedestrians and green space.

“A clear and superbly simple and elegant conceptual design for an elevated railway,” notes WAN Awards 2023 jury member Bob Fry.

A full-scale 40-metre sample and several scale models have already passed their first tests for stability, as well as for resistance to wind load and earthquakes.

“ZJA, Woosung D&C, C&SC, GS E&C, SIDstudio and Iv-infra are greatly honoured with the WAN Award 2023 for our concept for the Elevated Light Rail Transit, commissioned by the South Korean Railroad Research Institute (KRRI). It is recognition for an innovative solution that has the potential to have a big positive impact on the liveability of cities. Economically viable, elegant and sustainable. A design for a futureproof environment," says ZJA architect-partner Rob Torsing.

Image: Elevated Light Rail Transit concept design (‘Copyright ZJA'. All rights reserved.)