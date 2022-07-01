Residents of STH BNK By Beulah, the $2 billion mini-metropolis in Southbank, Melbourne, can look forward to the most comprehensive collection of world-class amenities specially curated for a bespoke, wellness-inspired lifestyle, the developer says.

Set to become Australia’s tallest tower, STH BNK By Beulah will offer its residents the ultimate in luxury living, through a series of ‘residents’ clubs’ with pools, lounges and wellness areas.

STH BNK By Beulah provides residents with an urban retreat in the sky, with four distinct residential collections offering one-bedroom apartments through to five-bedroom homes, each with their own access to corresponding clubs.

Residents within STH BNK By Beulah will have access to the Residents’ Club, featuring a collection of amenities, including private dining rooms alongside catering kitchens; an exclusive bar and lounge; an infinity pool along with steam, sauna, spa and immersive shower facilities; a full-line gym for the fitness-focussed; a boutique cinema; a private library; and well-appointed co-working spaces among others.

Additionally, the Residents’ Club will provide access to a broadcast room complete with a green screen for professional content creation, virtual reality technology including a multi sport simulator for golf and tennis, and a multipurpose room that can be transformed from a daytime children’s playroom into a sophisticated evening event space complete with a media wall and kitchenette to host events of every kind.

All STH BNK By Beulah residents will have access to a variety of resident-only STH BNK Concierge services, available at the push of a button. These range from housekeeping, shopping and child minding to pet services, an on-call doctor, beauty treatments and massages in their own residence, in addition to the recently announced STH BNK Auto Club, a first-of-its-kind fleet of luxury vehicles including BMWs, Teslas, Porches and Range Rovers for residents to use via a car-sharing model.

The sculptural dual skyscraper form will be punctuated by pocket parks to offer a green oasis for the exclusive use of residents. There are eight parks across the east tower, each designed to have its own unique character and function, from active spaces to places of rest and relaxation. These green spaces will also include exercise platforms, relaxation gardens, play spaces, urban farms, outdoor cooking and dining, and multi-storey landscaping filled with greenery.

STH BNK By Beulah will also be home to Four Seasons Melbourne, as well as the country’s first innovative cultural centre for young people, overseen by the globally-revered Centre Pompidou.

Last month, STH BNK By Beulah experienced a record-breaking launch day with $400 million-plus in apartment sales including a record-breaking $35 million sub-penthouse, making it one of the strongest single day apartment sales in the country.

