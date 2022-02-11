Australian Unity and UniLodge have celebrated the arrival of students at the new purpose built student accommodation facility at the newly converted Heritage Precinct at Brisbane’s Herston Quarter.

The 100-year old Lady Lamington buildings located within the quarter now comprise dedicated accommodation facilities for up to 700 students, following the completion of the $110 million project. The facility is fitted to provide affordable, modern, and purpose-built rooms for students, as well as state-of-the-art amenities including a MasterChef-inspired kitchen, cinema, games room, courtyards and gymnasium.

UniLodge has been tasked with overseeing the operation of the facility. Built between 1896 and 1936, the Lady Lamington buildings provided accommodation for nurses and student nurses at the Royal Brisbane Hospital in the early 20th century.

Its refurbishment and new role as a home to hundreds of tertiary students will ensure it continues to play a vital role in the life of the precinct and the broader $1.1 billion Herston Quarter redevelopment, which seeks to provide a vibrant, mixed-use precinct that brings together world-class hospital and healthcare facilities, childcare, retail, and residential and commercial accommodation.

“There are many qualities that make Herston Quarter a natural home for students to thrive. Alongside its close proximity to Brisbane universities and public transport networks, the precinct is well-equipped with services to meet the health and wellbeing needs of students, and will provide opportunities for students to work, pursue internships, shop, eat and drink.” says Australian Unity’s General Manager of Social Infrastructure, Ryan Banting.

“The student community will enhance the already exciting atmosphere here at Herston Quarter and make an important contribution to local economic activity, supporting Brisbane’s cafes, retailers, restaurants and health service providers.

“We are proud to be opening the doors of Lady Lamington towers, and to be doing so in partnership with Australia's best and most well-known provider and operator of student accommodation— UniLodge.

“Australian Unity is delighted to be growing our portfolio of social infrastructure assets to support the provision of real wellbeing outcomes to communities. In addition to student accommodation we continue to expand our footprint in specialist disability accommodation, childcare, residential living for older Australians and health and medical infrastructure.”

UniLodge CEO Tomas Johnsson says the purpose-built accommodation is an important addition to the company’s expanding Brisbane portfolio and supports its mission to help students make the most of their university years.

“I’m delighted to see one of Brisbane’s most iconic buildings has been transformed into a UniLodge community dedicated to students,” he says.

“With Australia’s education sector recovering strongly and international borders reopening, we are proud to offer students in Brisbane an accommodation solution with state-of-the-art facilities and deep heritage, surrounded by precinct services.”

Image: Supplied