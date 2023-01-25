The Plus Architecture-designed The Marker mixed-use development has reached completion, with the West Melbourne precinct to assist in the growth of one of the garden city’s most attractive areas.

Located on Spencer Street, the $87 million project was developed by Lechte Corporation. Typically synonymous with industrial estates, West Melbourne is currently undergoing an architectural renaissance, with sustainable, village-esque developments such as The Marker primed to thrive.

The Marker complex comprises two separate buildings that sit side by side, named Roden and Spencer & Stanley. The buildings collectively contain 195 apartments over eight levels and share a range of amenity and retail offerings on the ground plane.

“Our design for The Marker seeks to provide not only a home for its residents but to become a thriving village-like destination that deeply connects and respects the heritage and future direction of West Melbourne,” says Plus Architecture Director, Ian Briggs.

“Our granular design is both aspirational and familiar; a place to call home, experience the city and build community.”

City of Melbourne’s West Melbourne Structure Plan, devised in 2018, has seen the industriality of the suburb evolve into a vibrant, upmarket residential community. Green spaces and walking and cycling routes have seen the suburb earn a walk score of 96 and ride score of 100 (Real Estate Australia), which is partially responsible for the suburb’s growth.

“The Marker is poised to be the face of a new, revitalised West Melbourne and will drive a more socially diverse and culturally inclusive neighbourhood that extends the limits of the CBD,” says Director of Lechte Christopher Paul.

With a key focus on sustainability and community, the site will act as a landmark for a hub of social activity and fervour underpinned by a strong sense of place.”

Roden offers 50 bespoke residences, with its form defined by its curvaceous and landscaped upper levels. The open-plan and spacious layouts are tailor-made for downsizers. Spencer & Stanley features 145 one, two and three-bedroom apartments that channel the design language of the nearby homes and warehouses, with sawtooth rooftops, exposed brickwork and textural brick pillars and tapered balconies.

Stone benchtops, oak floors and timber cabinetry and joinery characterise the interiors. Storage cages and bicycle bays are available for residents, as well as a rich green courtyard, private club and library lounge, as well as a number of landscaped private common areas and internal passageways. An Aldi supermarket and a selection of cafes and retailers will sit on the ground floor.

The Spencer & Stanley is already sold out, with limited residences available in the Roden tower. For more information, visit lechtecorp.com.au/the-marker.