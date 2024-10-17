The Wee Hur Regent Street student accommodation has officially completed construction and is now 100% occupied.

Designed by AJC Architects, the 18-storey tower delivers high-quality, affordable student housing in the heart of Redfern, offering students easy access to Sydney’s central urban campuses.

This development marks a significant milestone in providing a vibrant, supportive environment for students, many of whom are living away from their families and countries for the first time.

Communal spaces such as the podium-top garden with barbecues, a games room, a 24-hour gymnasium, private study rooms create a home where students can build friendships and focus on their academic journey.

“The Wee Hur Regent Street project has been carefully designed to foster community and a sense of belonging, while enhancing the local streetscape,” says Brian Mariotti, AJC Director.

“The building’s blend of modern architecture and respect for Redfern’s heritage creates a unique space for students to thrive in a supportive, creative environment.”

The building accommodates 408 beds, featuring a mix of single and double studios, with communal areas designed to encourage interaction.

The 2-storey brick podium reflects the area’s historic ‘high street’ character, while the modern tower above provides expansive views of the surrounding neighbourhood.

As part of the project, an internal ‘street’ connects Regent and Marian Streets, creating a welcoming path lined with common areas. Unique design elements include salvaged historic fireplaces and decorative pressed metal panels, adding warmth and character to the common rooms.

Wee Hur Regent Street is the sister project to the nearby Wee Hur Gibbons Street accommodation, and the two buildings are linked by a large-scale artwork by Nicole Monks.

The artwork pays homage to the First Nations people, further enriching the cultural fabric of the area. Smaller public artworks and a widened laneway extend the local Redfern Art Walk, making this development a destination for art lovers and the community alike.