Three architecture firms have been shortlisted for their concept designs for Winter Sports World, Australia’s first indoor snow resort and alpine attraction.

To be located on the banks of the Nepean River in Penrith, the $300 million resort will feature a 300-metre advanced ski run and learn to ski run, an Olympic sized ice rink, ice climbing for mountaineer training, as well as a 4.5 star 162-room hotel. All the attractions will feature real snow.

Winter Sports World says one small, one medium and one large architectural firm have been asked to submit designs for the resort. The three firms were selected following a research process that narrowed the shortlist to seven architects. Each practice was interviewed by resort Site Owner and Developer, Peter Magnisalis and were then asked to submit an expression of interest, with the top three interviewees asked to submit designs.

A potential design created by Environa would set new environmental building benchmarks with features such as most advanced technology for capturing and reuse of free heat, roof solar system for electrical energy needs, insulation systems, non-toxic cooling and roof water harvesting for snow making.

Magnisalis has been working in conjunction with the NSW Government Architect and Penrith City Council on producing a design brief. The Developer says he has wanted to work with Australian architects on the project.

“We know the talent is here and they know the climate and the landscape,” he says.

“I’m excited to see what each comes back with. There’s a large company that is used to designing award-winning projects, a medium sized one that is renowned for thinking outside the box and a small one which is nimble and isn’t afraid to go off piste.”

A number of revisions have been made to the proposal since its endorsement by Penrith Council in May 2021 to capitalise on green technology. The resort hopes to incorporate renewable and recycled materials, thermal and energy efficiency methods and electric car charging points. Other modifications include amending the shape and size of the development so all neighbours receive winter sun, revising the number of hotel rooms to 162 and removing the revolving restaurant to make way for the height required for the advanced ski run.

Winter Sports World is expected to generate 900 new ongoing tourism jobs after construction and inject $80 million a year into the local economy with 250,000 visitors annually. The resort will also provide a training venue for a number of winter Olympic sports including alpine skiing, snowboarding and figure skating.

The development will be accessible and affordable to all with learn-to-ski classes, school and community group excursions and casual visits by locals encouraged.

The winner of the design competition will be announced in late March, with a development application expected to be lodged shortly afterwards. It is anticipated construction will commence in 2022, with Winter Sports World expected to open sometime in 2025.

Images: Supplied