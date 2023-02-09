The NSW Government has pledged $78 million towards an Indigenous Centre of Excellence at Western Sydney University’s (WSU) Parramatta Campus, with a national design competition expected to commence in the coming months.

The building will serve as a gathering place for the community that will celebrate both the university’s and region’s connection with First Nations peoples of the Darug tribe. WSU Deputy Vice-Chancellor Indigenous Leadership, Michelle Trudgett, believes the centre will celebrate a millennia of Indigenous knowledge and heritage.

“The University community is delighted by the NSW Government’s support to help establish the new Indigenous Centre of Excellence. The Centre will consolidate Western Sydney as a region at the forefront of Indigenous education, employment and research,” she says.

“Western Sydney is home to the largest Indigenous population in the country, so it is only fitting that we create a place for Indigenous people to celebrate culture and connection to Country. It will be an iconic destination where the community can come together to acknowledge the region’s deep connection with Indigenous people as well as lead global discourse on Indigenous knowledge steeped in the principles of reciprocity, generosity, and respect.”

The building will be established in consultation with the university’s Elders Advisory Committee, with environmental sustainability and connection to Country to the design language of the building. The community will be able to access the facility and learn of the rich Indigenous culture and heritage of the region.

The centre will comprise a number of purpose-built facilities and spaces which share and preserve Indigenous culture. Trudgett says the centre forms part of the wider Indigenous Strategy 2020-2025 created by the university.

“The University has always been located on Aboriginal land. As an anchor institution serving Western Sydney we value and nurture our relationships with the Indigenous community,” she says.

“By working together, we will increase Indigenous participation in higher education, pay tribute to the deep learning that has existed on these lands for tens of thousands of years, position Indigenous knowledge at the core of the University and strive towards a sustainable future that nurtures emerging generations for decades to come.”

Image: Western Sydney University