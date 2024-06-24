Community spaces with ‘power of belonging’ celebrated at AILA 2024 SA State AwardsThirty-one landscape projects designed around community won top honours at the 2024 SA State Awards announced recently by the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA).
Observing that the winning projects demonstrated the power of belonging, jury chair Dr Janelle Arbon says, “A sense of belonging is important for everyone, no matter your age, gender, physical ability, or cultural background.”
“Belonging and connections were evident across the diverse field of entrants, which included small thought-provoking interventions and large township shaping strategic documents.”
St Peters Street
Community spaces held centre-stage on Awards night, led by the St Peters Street project by Landskap & City of Norwood Payneham and St Peters, which won the Minister for Planning’s Award, a Water for Life Award, a Healthy Parks Healthy People Award, and an Award of Excellence in the Infrastructure category.
Previously defined by narrow footpaths, scattered street trees and wide carriageways, the street has been transformed into a best practice streetscape with a focus on passive stormwater, biodiversity, and pedestrian amenity, while retaining a character that’s unashamedly wild in appearance and function.
“The St Peters Street project demonstrates new and leading design and delivery excellence in creating climate resilient streets and places for people in South Australia. The jury commends the design team and the client for their commitment to design and climate excellence in reducing the role of vehicles, rebalancing public spaces, and retaining existing trees whilst setting a new benchmark for streetscape design in Adelaide,” the jury says.
Glenthorne National Park – Ityamaiitpinna Yarta Nature Playground
The Glenthorne National Park – Ityamaiitpinna Yarta Nature Playground by T.C.L with Karl Winda Telfer and Tikana Telfer won several awards including an Award of Excellence for Play Spaces, a Healthy Parks Healthy People Award, and the People’s Choice Award.
The Nature Play Precinct within Glenthorne National Park offers an immersive experience engaging all the senses, inviting imaginative and socialised play and, most importantly, inspiring inquisitive learning. The precinct encourages visitors to explore the complexity of the creek bed, discover the rock escarpment and twisted tree branches, and engage with traditional storytelling with the Kuri Kurru sculptures that appear to walk Country.
“The Glenthorne National Park – Ityamaiitpinna Yarta Nature Play Precinct delivers an exciting new destination for visitors of all ages. The project celebrates the natural context and conservation goals within the precinct, encouraging a strong engagement with the cultural and environmental history of the site,” the jury says.
All winners at the State Awards level proceed to the National Landscape Architecture Awards to be held later this year.
2024 SA State Awards winners
Project Name | Winner | Award Type
Category: Civic Landscape
Victor Harbor Mainstreet Precinct – Ocean Street & Albert Place | Oxigen & WAX Design | Award of Excellence
Lot Fourteen Public Realm | Oxigen | Landscape Architecture Award
Woodville Road Streetscape Upgrade | City of Charles Sturt | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Cultural Heritage
Kuri Kurru Cultural Spiritual Ecological Layering | Oxigen in collaboration with Karl Winda Telfer | Award of Excellence
Category: Parks and Open Spaces
Paradise Recreation Plaza | JPE Design Studio and Convic with Campbelltown City Council | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Play Spaces
Glenthorne National Park – Ityamaiitpinna Yarta Nature Playground | T.C.L with Karl Winda Telfer and Tikana Telfer | Award of Excellence
Keith Stephenson Reserve Playground | JPE Design Studio | Landscape Architecture Award
Quentin Kenihan Inclusive Playspace | WAX Design and City of Adelaide with Ric McConaghy | Landscape Architecture Award
Bee Playground | City of Marion | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Infrastructure
St Peters Street | Landskap & City of Norwood Payneham and St Peters | Award of Excellence
Ovingham Level Crossing Removal Project | ASPECT Studios and COX Architecture | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Tourism
Monarto Safari Park Visitor Centre | WAX Design | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Urban Design
Kangaroo Island Town Centres Project | Kangaroo Island Council | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Landscape Planning
The Bluff Master Plan | Hatch Design | Landscape Architecture Award
Streaky Bay Township Master Plans | WAX Design | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Small Projects
Place of Reflection | Yvonne Koolmatrie and Karl Meyer with Exhibition Studios, City of Adelaide and WAX Design | Award of Excellence
Category: Gardens
Bird in Hand Garden Terrace | T.C.L | Landscape Architecture Award
Mesa Alding | Landskap | Landscape Architecture Award
Regional Achievement Award
*Projects also won additional Awards in categories above
Kangaroo Island Town Centres Project* | Kangaroo Island Council | Regional Achievement Award
Victor Harbor Mainstreet Precinct – Ocean Street & Albert Place* | Oxigen & WAX Design | Regional Achievement Award
ShadeSmart Award
*Projects also won additional Awards in categories above
Paradise Recreation Plaza* | JPE Design Studio and Convic with Campbelltown City Council
Water for Life Award
*Projects also won additional Awards in categories above
St Peters Street* | Landskap & City of Norwood Payneham and St Peters
Minister for Planning’s Award
*Projects also won additional Awards in categories above
St Peters Street* | Landskap & City of Norwood Payneham and St Peters
People’s Choice Award
*Projects also won additional Awards in categories above
Glenthorne National Park – Ityamaiitpinna Yarta Nature Playground* | T.C.L with Karl Winda Telfer and Tikana Telfer
Healthy Parks Healthy People
*Projects also won additional Awards in categories above
St Peters Street* | Landskap & City of Norwood Payneham and St Peters | Healthy Parks Healthy People Award
Glenthorne National Park – Ityamaiitpinna Yarta Nature Playground* | T.C.L with Karl Winda Telfer and Tikana Telfer | Healthy Parks Healthy People Commendation
Ovingham Level Crossing Removal Project* | ASPECT Studios and COX Architecture | Healthy Parks Healthy People Commendation
Streaky Bay Township Master Plans* | WAX Design | Healthy Parks Healthy People Special Mention
President’s Award
Winner: Daniel Bennett
Graduate Future Leader Award
Winners: Samantha Godakumbura & Morris Wang
