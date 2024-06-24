Thirty-one landscape projects designed around community won top honours at the 2024 SA State Awards announced recently by the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA). The jury honoured the winners for their positive impact on communities, small and large.

Observing that the winning projects demonstrated the power of belonging, jury chair Dr Janelle Arbon says, “A sense of belonging is important for everyone, no matter your age, gender, physical ability, or cultural background.”

“Belonging and connections were evident across the diverse field of entrants, which included small thought-provoking interventions and large township shaping strategic documents.”

St Peters Street

Community spaces held centre-stage on Awards night, led by the St Peters Street project by Landskap & City of Norwood Payneham and St Peters, which won the Minister for Planning’s Award, a Water for Life Award, a Healthy Parks Healthy People Award, and an Award of Excellence in the Infrastructure category.

Previously defined by narrow footpaths, scattered street trees and wide carriageways, the street has been transformed into a best practice streetscape with a focus on passive stormwater, biodiversity, and pedestrian amenity, while retaining a character that’s unashamedly wild in appearance and function.

“The St Peters Street project demonstrates new and leading design and delivery excellence in creating climate resilient streets and places for people in South Australia. The jury commends the design team and the client for their commitment to design and climate excellence in reducing the role of vehicles, rebalancing public spaces, and retaining existing trees whilst setting a new benchmark for streetscape design in Adelaide,” the jury says.

Glenthorne National Park – Ityamaiitpinna Yarta Nature Playground

The Glenthorne National Park – Ityamaiitpinna Yarta Nature Playground by T.C.L with Karl Winda Telfer and Tikana Telfer won several awards including an Award of Excellence for Play Spaces, a Healthy Parks Healthy People Award, and the People’s Choice Award.

The Nature Play Precinct within Glenthorne National Park offers an immersive experience engaging all the senses, inviting imaginative and socialised play and, most importantly, inspiring inquisitive learning. The precinct encourages visitors to explore the complexity of the creek bed, discover the rock escarpment and twisted tree branches, and engage with traditional storytelling with the Kuri Kurru sculptures that appear to walk Country.

“The Glenthorne National Park – Ityamaiitpinna Yarta Nature Play Precinct delivers an exciting new destination for visitors of all ages. The project celebrates the natural context and conservation goals within the precinct, encouraging a strong engagement with the cultural and environmental history of the site,” the jury says.

All winners at the State Awards level proceed to the National Landscape Architecture Awards to be held later this year.

2024 SA State Awards winners

Project Name | Winner | Award Type

Category: Civic Landscape

Victor Harbor Mainstreet Precinct – Ocean Street & Albert Place | Oxigen & WAX Design | Award of Excellence

Lot Fourteen Public Realm | Oxigen | Landscape Architecture Award

Woodville Road Streetscape Upgrade | City of Charles Sturt | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Cultural Heritage

Kuri Kurru Cultural Spiritual Ecological Layering | Oxigen in collaboration with Karl Winda Telfer | Award of Excellence

Category: Parks and Open Spaces

Paradise Recreation Plaza | JPE Design Studio and Convic with Campbelltown City Council | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Play Spaces

Glenthorne National Park – Ityamaiitpinna Yarta Nature Playground | T.C.L with Karl Winda Telfer and Tikana Telfer | Award of Excellence

Keith Stephenson Reserve Playground | JPE Design Studio | Landscape Architecture Award

Quentin Kenihan Inclusive Playspace | WAX Design and City of Adelaide with Ric McConaghy | Landscape Architecture Award

Bee Playground | City of Marion | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Infrastructure

St Peters Street | Landskap & City of Norwood Payneham and St Peters | Award of Excellence

Ovingham Level Crossing Removal Project | ASPECT Studios and COX Architecture | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Tourism

Monarto Safari Park Visitor Centre | WAX Design | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Urban Design

Kangaroo Island Town Centres Project | Kangaroo Island Council | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Landscape Planning

The Bluff Master Plan | Hatch Design | Landscape Architecture Award

Streaky Bay Township Master Plans | WAX Design | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Small Projects

Place of Reflection | Yvonne Koolmatrie and Karl Meyer with Exhibition Studios, City of Adelaide and WAX Design | Award of Excellence

Category: Gardens

Bird in Hand Garden Terrace | T.C.L | Landscape Architecture Award

Mesa Alding | Landskap | Landscape Architecture Award

Regional Achievement Award

Kangaroo Island Town Centres Project* | Kangaroo Island Council | Regional Achievement Award

Victor Harbor Mainstreet Precinct – Ocean Street & Albert Place* | Oxigen & WAX Design | Regional Achievement Award

ShadeSmart Award

Paradise Recreation Plaza* | JPE Design Studio and Convic with Campbelltown City Council

Water for Life Award

St Peters Street* | Landskap & City of Norwood Payneham and St Peters

Minister for Planning’s Award

St Peters Street* | Landskap & City of Norwood Payneham and St Peters

People’s Choice Award

Glenthorne National Park – Ityamaiitpinna Yarta Nature Playground* | T.C.L with Karl Winda Telfer and Tikana Telfer

Healthy Parks Healthy People

St Peters Street* | Landskap & City of Norwood Payneham and St Peters | Healthy Parks Healthy People Award

Glenthorne National Park – Ityamaiitpinna Yarta Nature Playground* | T.C.L with Karl Winda Telfer and Tikana Telfer | Healthy Parks Healthy People Commendation

Ovingham Level Crossing Removal Project* | ASPECT Studios and COX Architecture | Healthy Parks Healthy People Commendation

Streaky Bay Township Master Plans* | WAX Design | Healthy Parks Healthy People Special Mention

President’s Award

Winner: Daniel Bennett

Graduate Future Leader Award

Winners: Samantha Godakumbura & Morris Wang