A master plan for a proposed 90km walking trail to connect communities, a waterway rejuvenation design that responds to Country, community, and ecology, and a playground that caters to all ages and abilities were some of the projects that received top recognition at the 2023 National Awards announced by the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) at an event held in Adelaide last week.

The 2023 AILA National Awards saw 51 winners being honoured for their positive impact on Australia’s regions, towns and cities.

“The need for landscape architecture has never been greater,” AILA National Awards jury chair Claire Martin says. “Whether by accelerating adaptation, strategising for carbon and flood mitigation, increasing biodiversity or improving the health of our waterways. Likewise, landscape architects can strengthen people’s connection with their environment and to each other, improve livelihoods and health outcomes, foster truth telling and simply bring joy to people.”

“In an emerging context of increased loss, damage, isolation, inequity and reduced insurability, the 2023 National Award winners offer valuable case studies on the benefits of good design.

“They demonstrate what is possible when, as a community, we invest in living infrastructure now and into the future. The jury commends the winners for their skill, commitment and conviction.”

Community spaces win big

Great Ocean Road Coastal Trail Master Plan

Tract and World Trails’ Great Ocean Road Coastal Trail Master Plan took out the top Award of Excellence in the Landscape Planning category and a Regional Achievement Award. The Great Ocean Road Coastal Trail Master Plan guides the future construction of a 90km-long walking trail connecting communities from Fairhaven to Skenes Creek.

The jury said: “The Great Ocean Road Coastal Trail Master Plan raises the bar for comprehensive master planning and design in one of Victoria’s most iconic stretches of landscape. Its aim is to increase the area’s capacity to support a diversity of experiences and user abilities. The jury was impressed by the calibre of thinking and leadership demonstrated by the project, the high quality of its communication and its engaging treatment of content.”

Hanlon Park/Bur’uda Waterway Rejuvenation

Queensland’s Hanlon Park/Bur’uda Waterway Rejuvenation by the Brisbane City Council, Tract, Bligh Tanner, Epoca Constructions, and AECOM, won an Award of Excellence in the Parks and Open Space category, a Landscape Architecture Award in the Land Management category, and a Climate Positive Design Award. The Hanlon Park/Bur’uda Waterway Rejuvenation has returned nature to inner-city Brisbane, following an ambitious council program to holistically rethink the Norman Creek catchment. The newly naturalised creek has become a thriving place for people, thanks to a design that responds to Country, community, and ecology.

The jury said: “The project successfully combines flood and heat mitigation with increased biodiversity, delivering enhanced cultural, social, environmental and economic benefits.”

Thorndon Park Playground

JPE Design Studio’s Thorndon Park Playground in South Australia won an Award of Excellence in the Play Spaces category. The one-of-a-kind play space offers a varied range of play opportunities for people of all ages and abilities and is inspired by Thorndon Park’s diverse and plentiful bird life.

The jury said: “Thorndon Park Playground is an exemplary project that illustrates how landscape architects can deliver diverse and unique play experiences while remaining grounded in local site and community needs.”

President’s Award

Fiona Morrison, who holds the esteemed position of Commissioner of Open Space and Parks at the Department of Planning and Environment in New South Wales, received the prestigious 2023 President's Award.

The award pays tribute to Morrison’s outstanding contributions to the field of landscape architecture and, in particular, her remarkable work within the realm of public practice.

The jury said: “Although her primary influence has been in New South Wales, Morrison’s impact resonates throughout the nation. She serves as an inspirational figure for the profession, motivating landscape architects to explore roles within public practice and encouraging the establishment of pathways for ecological restoration and environmental reconciliation.”

2023 AILA National Awards – Winners’ list

Project name | Winner | State | Award Type

Category: Gardens

Banksia House Kings Beach | 7b landscapes + interiors | Qld | Award of Excellence

Witchcliffe Ecovillage - Community Gardens | Sustainable Settlements with SW Landscape Collective and Topio Landscape Architecture | WA | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Parks and Open Space

Hanlon Park/Bur’uda Waterway Rejuvenation | Brisbane City Council, Tract, Bligh Tanner, Epoca Constructions, and AECOM | Qld | Award of Excellence

Kensington Wama/Kensington Gardens Reserve | ASPECT Studios, Southfront, The City of Burnside | SA | Landscape Architecture Award

South Parklands Wetland | T.C.L | SA | Landscape Architecture Award

Koolambidi Woola - Bunbury Youth Precinct | Playce Pty Ltd | WA | Landscape Architecture Award

Adelaide City Skatepark | Convic | SA | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Landscape Planning

Great Ocean Road Coastal Trail Master Plan | Tract and World Trails | VIC | Award of Excellence

Category: Small Projects

The Victorian Family Violence Memorial | MUIR+OPENWORK | Vic | Landscape Architecture Award

Fire Circle | T.C.L | SA | Landscape Architecture Award

Long Reef Surf Life Saving Club Courtyard | TYRRELL STUDIO | NSW | Landscape Architecture Award

The Corner - Cairns School of Distance Education | Landplan Landscape Architecture | Qld | Landscape Architecture Award

The Calling Over Nagula | MudMap Studio, Michael Jalaru Torres, Jacky Cheng | WA | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Land Management

Shoreline Drive Landscape Plan | ASPECT Studios | VIC | Award of Excellence

Hanlon Park/Bur’uda Waterway Rejuvenation | Brisbane City Council, Tract, Bligh Tanner, Epoca Constructions, and AECOM | Qld | Landscape Architecture Award

Jacksons Creek biik wurrdha Regional Parklands | Fitzgerald Frisby Landscape Architecture | VIC | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Play Spaces

Thorndon Park Playground | JPE Design Studio | SA | Award of Excellence

Bob Gordon Playspace | City of Melville | WA | Landscape Architecture Award

Discovery Early Learning Centre | Playstreet | TAS | Landscape Architecture Award

Guide Park Playspace | Orchard Design with SBLA Studio | VIC | Landscape Architecture Award

Hinterland Adventure Playground | Urbis | QLD | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Tourism

Lake Boort Scarred Trees Masterplan | ASPECT Studios | VIC | Award of Excellence

Cape Solander Whale Watching Facilities | OCULUS with NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service | NSW | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Civic Landscape

Transforming Southbank Boulevard | City Design, City of Melbourne with TCL and Mike Hewson | VIC | Award of Excellence

Wangaratta Railway Precinct - Stage 01 | Hassell Studio | VIC | Landscape Architecture Award

Inveresk Urban Realm | REALM Studios | TAS | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Community Contribution

Yalinguth | Yalinguth Working Group | VIC | Award of Excellence

Category: Cultural Heritage

Cultural Heritage @ Guwarri and Jiljirrgun | MudMap Studio | WA | Award of Excellence

Category: Infrastructure

Witchcliffe Ecovillage - Community Gardens | Sustainable Settlements with SW Landscape Collective and Topio Landscape Architecture | WA | Award of Excellence

North Williamstown Station LXRP | Hassell Studio |VIC | Landscape Architecture Award

Reimagining Tarralla Creek | GHDWoodhead | VIC | Landscape Architecture Award

The Drying Green | McGregor Coxall with the City of Sydney and Regal Innovations | NSW | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Urban Design

South Eveleigh | ASPECT Studios | VIC | Landscape Architecture Award

Melbourne Connect | ASPECT Studios | VIC | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Health and Education Landscape

The School of Design & Built Environment - Curtin University | REALMstudios in collaboration with Apparatus Public Art + Cultural Services & Noongar Artist Kamsani Bin Salleh | WA | Award of Excellence

Karingal Green Health and Aged Care Community | Hassell | WA | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: Research, Policy and Communications

Biourbanism :: Cities as Nature | McGregor Coxall | NSW | Award of Excellence

Randwick Health and Innovation Precinct Living Infrastructure Strategy | School of Built Environment, UNSW Sydney with the Randwick Health & Innovation Precinct partners | NSW | Landscape Architecture Award

Category: International

Project Name | Winner | Country | Award type

Bosjes | Square One Landscape Architects | South Africa | Landscape Architecture Award

Sapa & Surrounds: Lao Cai Province Urban Resilience Development Project | Hansen Partnership | Vietnam | Landscape Architecture Award

West Bund Riverfront Upgrade | Hassell | China | Landscape Architecture Award

Climate Positive Design Awards

Project Name | Winner | State

Hanlon Park/Bur’uda Waterway Rejuvenation | Brisbane City Council, Tract, Bligh Tanner, Epoca Constructions, and AECOM | QLD

South Parklands Wetland | T.C.L | SA

Sustainable streets – tree diversity and resilience planning through our Street tree master plan and species list | Arterra Design Pty Ltd | NSW

Vanam | Tanya Wood Landscape Architecture | NSW

Regional Achievement Awards

Project Name | Winner | State

Cultural Heritage @ Guwarri and Jiljirrgun | MudMap Studio | WA

Great Ocean Road Coastal Trail Master Plan | Tract and World Trails | VIC

Lake Boort Scarred Trees Masterplan | ASPECT Studios | VIC

Hinterland Adventure Playground | Urbis | QLD

Wangaratta Railway Precinct - Stage 01 | Hassell Studio | VIC

President’s Award

Winner | State

Fiona Morrison | NSW