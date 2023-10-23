Community spaces take out top honours at 2023 AILA National AwardsThe 2023 AILA National Awards saw 51 winners being honoured for their positive impact on Australia’s regions, towns and cities.
A master plan for a proposed 90km walking trail to connect communities, a waterway rejuvenation design that responds to Country, community, and ecology, and a playground that caters to all ages and abilities were some of the projects that received top recognition at the 2023 National Awards announced by the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) at an event held in Adelaide last week.
“The need for landscape architecture has never been greater,” AILA National Awards jury chair Claire Martin says. “Whether by accelerating adaptation, strategising for carbon and flood mitigation, increasing biodiversity or improving the health of our waterways. Likewise, landscape architects can strengthen people’s connection with their environment and to each other, improve livelihoods and health outcomes, foster truth telling and simply bring joy to people.”
“In an emerging context of increased loss, damage, isolation, inequity and reduced insurability, the 2023 National Award winners offer valuable case studies on the benefits of good design.
“They demonstrate what is possible when, as a community, we invest in living infrastructure now and into the future. The jury commends the winners for their skill, commitment and conviction.”
Community spaces win big
Great Ocean Road Coastal Trail Master Plan
Tract and World Trails’ Great Ocean Road Coastal Trail Master Plan took out the top Award of Excellence in the Landscape Planning category and a Regional Achievement Award. The Great Ocean Road Coastal Trail Master Plan guides the future construction of a 90km-long walking trail connecting communities from Fairhaven to Skenes Creek.
The jury said: “The Great Ocean Road Coastal Trail Master Plan raises the bar for comprehensive master planning and design in one of Victoria’s most iconic stretches of landscape. Its aim is to increase the area’s capacity to support a diversity of experiences and user abilities. The jury was impressed by the calibre of thinking and leadership demonstrated by the project, the high quality of its communication and its engaging treatment of content.”
Hanlon Park/Bur’uda Waterway Rejuvenation
Queensland’s Hanlon Park/Bur’uda Waterway Rejuvenation by the Brisbane City Council, Tract, Bligh Tanner, Epoca Constructions, and AECOM, won an Award of Excellence in the Parks and Open Space category, a Landscape Architecture Award in the Land Management category, and a Climate Positive Design Award. The Hanlon Park/Bur’uda Waterway Rejuvenation has returned nature to inner-city Brisbane, following an ambitious council program to holistically rethink the Norman Creek catchment. The newly naturalised creek has become a thriving place for people, thanks to a design that responds to Country, community, and ecology.
The jury said: “The project successfully combines flood and heat mitigation with increased biodiversity, delivering enhanced cultural, social, environmental and economic benefits.”
Thorndon Park Playground
JPE Design Studio’s Thorndon Park Playground in South Australia won an Award of Excellence in the Play Spaces category. The one-of-a-kind play space offers a varied range of play opportunities for people of all ages and abilities and is inspired by Thorndon Park’s diverse and plentiful bird life.
The jury said: “Thorndon Park Playground is an exemplary project that illustrates how landscape architects can deliver diverse and unique play experiences while remaining grounded in local site and community needs.”
President’s Award
Fiona Morrison, who holds the esteemed position of Commissioner of Open Space and Parks at the Department of Planning and Environment in New South Wales, received the prestigious 2023 President's Award.
The award pays tribute to Morrison’s outstanding contributions to the field of landscape architecture and, in particular, her remarkable work within the realm of public practice.
The jury said: “Although her primary influence has been in New South Wales, Morrison’s impact resonates throughout the nation. She serves as an inspirational figure for the profession, motivating landscape architects to explore roles within public practice and encouraging the establishment of pathways for ecological restoration and environmental reconciliation.”
2023 AILA National Awards – Winners’ list
Project name | Winner | State | Award Type
Category: Gardens
Banksia House Kings Beach | 7b landscapes + interiors | Qld | Award of Excellence
Witchcliffe Ecovillage - Community Gardens | Sustainable Settlements with SW Landscape Collective and Topio Landscape Architecture | WA | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Parks and Open Space
Hanlon Park/Bur’uda Waterway Rejuvenation | Brisbane City Council, Tract, Bligh Tanner, Epoca Constructions, and AECOM | Qld | Award of Excellence
Kensington Wama/Kensington Gardens Reserve | ASPECT Studios, Southfront, The City of Burnside | SA | Landscape Architecture Award
South Parklands Wetland | T.C.L | SA | Landscape Architecture Award
Koolambidi Woola - Bunbury Youth Precinct | Playce Pty Ltd | WA | Landscape Architecture Award
Adelaide City Skatepark | Convic | SA | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Landscape Planning
Great Ocean Road Coastal Trail Master Plan | Tract and World Trails | VIC | Award of Excellence
Category: Small Projects
The Victorian Family Violence Memorial | MUIR+OPENWORK | Vic | Landscape Architecture Award
Fire Circle | T.C.L | SA | Landscape Architecture Award
Long Reef Surf Life Saving Club Courtyard | TYRRELL STUDIO | NSW | Landscape Architecture Award
The Corner - Cairns School of Distance Education | Landplan Landscape Architecture | Qld | Landscape Architecture Award
The Calling Over Nagula | MudMap Studio, Michael Jalaru Torres, Jacky Cheng | WA | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Land Management
Shoreline Drive Landscape Plan | ASPECT Studios | VIC | Award of Excellence
Hanlon Park/Bur’uda Waterway Rejuvenation | Brisbane City Council, Tract, Bligh Tanner, Epoca Constructions, and AECOM | Qld | Landscape Architecture Award
Jacksons Creek biik wurrdha Regional Parklands | Fitzgerald Frisby Landscape Architecture | VIC | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Play Spaces
Thorndon Park Playground | JPE Design Studio | SA | Award of Excellence
Bob Gordon Playspace | City of Melville | WA | Landscape Architecture Award
Discovery Early Learning Centre | Playstreet | TAS | Landscape Architecture Award
Guide Park Playspace | Orchard Design with SBLA Studio | VIC | Landscape Architecture Award
Hinterland Adventure Playground | Urbis | QLD | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Tourism
Lake Boort Scarred Trees Masterplan | ASPECT Studios | VIC | Award of Excellence
Cape Solander Whale Watching Facilities | OCULUS with NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service | NSW | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Civic Landscape
Transforming Southbank Boulevard | City Design, City of Melbourne with TCL and Mike Hewson | VIC | Award of Excellence
Wangaratta Railway Precinct - Stage 01 | Hassell Studio | VIC | Landscape Architecture Award
Inveresk Urban Realm | REALM Studios | TAS | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Community Contribution
Yalinguth | Yalinguth Working Group | VIC | Award of Excellence
Category: Cultural Heritage
Cultural Heritage @ Guwarri and Jiljirrgun | MudMap Studio | WA | Award of Excellence
Category: Infrastructure
Witchcliffe Ecovillage - Community Gardens | Sustainable Settlements with SW Landscape Collective and Topio Landscape Architecture | WA | Award of Excellence
North Williamstown Station LXRP | Hassell Studio |VIC | Landscape Architecture Award
Reimagining Tarralla Creek | GHDWoodhead | VIC | Landscape Architecture Award
The Drying Green | McGregor Coxall with the City of Sydney and Regal Innovations | NSW | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Urban Design
South Eveleigh | ASPECT Studios | VIC | Landscape Architecture Award
Melbourne Connect | ASPECT Studios | VIC | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Health and Education Landscape
The School of Design & Built Environment - Curtin University | REALMstudios in collaboration with Apparatus Public Art + Cultural Services & Noongar Artist Kamsani Bin Salleh | WA | Award of Excellence
Karingal Green Health and Aged Care Community | Hassell | WA | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: Research, Policy and Communications
Biourbanism :: Cities as Nature | McGregor Coxall | NSW | Award of Excellence
Randwick Health and Innovation Precinct Living Infrastructure Strategy | School of Built Environment, UNSW Sydney with the Randwick Health & Innovation Precinct partners | NSW | Landscape Architecture Award
Category: International
Project Name | Winner | Country | Award type
Bosjes | Square One Landscape Architects | South Africa | Landscape Architecture Award
Sapa & Surrounds: Lao Cai Province Urban Resilience Development Project | Hansen Partnership | Vietnam | Landscape Architecture Award
West Bund Riverfront Upgrade | Hassell | China | Landscape Architecture Award
Climate Positive Design Awards
Project Name | Winner | State
Hanlon Park/Bur’uda Waterway Rejuvenation | Brisbane City Council, Tract, Bligh Tanner, Epoca Constructions, and AECOM | QLD
South Parklands Wetland | T.C.L | SA
Sustainable streets – tree diversity and resilience planning through our Street tree master plan and species list | Arterra Design Pty Ltd | NSW
Vanam | Tanya Wood Landscape Architecture | NSW
Regional Achievement Awards
Project Name | Winner | State
Cultural Heritage @ Guwarri and Jiljirrgun | MudMap Studio | WA
Great Ocean Road Coastal Trail Master Plan | Tract and World Trails | VIC
Lake Boort Scarred Trees Masterplan | ASPECT Studios | VIC
Hinterland Adventure Playground | Urbis | QLD
Wangaratta Railway Precinct - Stage 01 | Hassell Studio | VIC
President’s Award
Winner | State
Fiona Morrison | NSW
