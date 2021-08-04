The NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment is encouraging the community to have its say on a proposed new residential, commercial and community hub at the Hills Showground Station Precinct in Castle Hill.

The proposed $172 million Doran Drive Plaza Precinct development, would be built across from the Metro Station on Mandala Parade between Andalusian Way and Doran Drive and includes:

Four residential towers up to 20-storeys in height (68 metres) with 431 units, including 22 affordable housing units;

A podium below the towers with space for a supermarket, shops, offices and community facilities;

A 1,400 square metre public plaza on Doran Drive;

More than 2,400 square metres of communal open space for residents in the heart of the development; and

Basement parking for approximately 900 vehicles including bikes and motorcycles, with access from De Clambe Drive.



This is the first of three precincts to have a development application submitted for the detailed design and construction of the overall Hills Showground Precinct. It follows the approval of a concept proposal for the entire site in January 2021.

The East and West Precincts will be subject to separate development applications to follow.

The community is invited to have their say on the project by Monday, 30 August 2021.

