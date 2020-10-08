Community invited to comment on $2.7 billion Parramatta Square design

Construction of City of Parramatta Council’s iconic $130 million community, cultural and civic building is under way and the public has been invited to have their say on the types of activities and programs they would like to experience at 5 Parramatta Square.

“5 Parramatta Square is a building for our community − a world-class cultural hub where people can work, create, learn, play and connect,” City of Parramatta lord mayor Bob Dwyer says.

“We’re interested in hearing what types of workshops, programs, classes, activities and events would encourage people to come and visit 5 Parramatta Square and Sydney’s Central River City.”

5 Parramatta Square will be the final addition to the new $2.7 billion Parramatta Square precinct, set for completion in 2022.

It will include a new state-of-the-art library; Discovery Centre with interactive exhibitions; multipurpose meeting and creative spaces; a ground-floor foyer with concierge, visitor services and café; and the new Council Chambers.

Submissions close at 5pm on Thursday 5 November.

Image: Supplied