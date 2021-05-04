Following the release of the Draft Concept for North Head Sanctuary, the Harbour Trust is seeking the views of the community to help shape the future vision and direction of the site.

Traditionally known as Car-rang-gel, North Head is one of Australia’s most spectacular landmarks with enduring connections to First Nations’ culture and Australia’s military history, and also home to some of the most precious natural ecosystems in the country.

The Draft Concept for North Head Sanctuary has been released following the Federal Government’s broad support of the recommendations in the 2020 Independent Review of the Harbour Trust.

According to Harbour Trust chair Joseph Carrozzi, initial feedback from the community in October 2020 on the vision for North Head Sanctuary included themes of preservation and conservation for the natural environment, Indigenous culture and military history, with enhanced opportunities for learning and discovery.

“The Draft Concept for North Head Sanctuary proposes a range of initiatives that aim to preserve, restore and interpret the Sanctuary as an invaluable community destination, rich with nature, history and opportunity. It is based on the collective community aspirations, and subject to negotiations with the NSW Government to extend the Deed of Agreement with the Commonwealth,” Carrozzi said.

The North Fort and Artillery Barracks precincts as well as the protection of the headland as an important bushland sanctuary are some of the signature initiatives within the Draft Concept.

“For the North Fort precinct, the Draft Concept brings to life the important military installations in the precinct, including a world-class interpretive centre featuring the defence of Australia told in contemporary ways, our unique tunnel experiences and native gardens to improve accessibility,” he explained.

“This site can and should become a ‘must see’ destination for our community, educating us all on the special history of the site. We want to weave the First Nations’ history and bush management techniques into the site.

“At the Artillery Barracks precinct, we are looking to conserve, protect and reimagine the military history of the buildings and area, with an improved arrival experience, adaptive reuse of the Other Ranks’ Mess and the Parade Ground, reactivated for public and community events.”

While seeking feedback from the community, the Harbour Trust will also connect with First Nations communities to understand and recognise their significant connection with this land and their aspirations for this remarkable place.

Community feedback received on the Draft Concept will be used to shape a more detailed masterplan with further community consultation.

To be a part of the conversation and have your say, please visit harbourtrust.gov.au to view the Draft Concept and complete a survey or participate in a workshop. Consultation closes 11 June 2021.