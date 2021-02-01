New medical development on Blacktown City Council land

A new development at Blacktown is set to include a medical research institute (with a university partner), a private hospital, a medi-hotel, retail space, and residential apartments. The project is not only expected to attract millions of dollars in investment but will also create jobs well into the future.

Becoming the site of the Brain and Spinal Institute (BBSI) headed by renowned neurosurgeon Professor Charlie Teo, it will cater for surgeons, patients and their families from Australia and overseas, the BBSI aims to be a world leader in medical research, practice, treatment and recovery.

Facilities at the development include the medical research institute (with a university partner), a private hospital, a medi-hotel, retail space, and residential apartments. The project is not only expected to attract millions of dollars in investment but will also create jobs well into the future.

The proposed sale as well as the planned developments aims to meet the needs of a fast-growing, modern city where the population is predicted to top 550,000 by 2036.

Describing the proposed sale of land as a major leap forward in the redevelopment of the Blacktown city centre, Blacktown City Mayor Tony Bleasdale says, “The Blacktown Brain and Spinal Institute will bring hundreds of millions of dollars investment into our city and at the same time, Council will be able to develop a landmark Administration and Cultural centre.

“This is a very exciting project. BBSI would be one of the most significant investments ever in Blacktown City, with an estimated total construction value of $800 million."

“We believe the project will attract hundreds of millions of dollars of capital investment, hundreds of long-term, highly skilled and support jobs, and millions of dollars of medical research, as well as contribute greatly to the rejuvenation of the Blacktown city centre.

The BBSI would be located at the site of Council’s Administration Centre on Flushcombe Road, including the former WSROC building and surrounding car park, as well as the building currently housing the Leo Kelly Blacktown Arts Centre and part of the adjacent Blacktown Kmart carpark. While these public parking spaces will be retained in the proposed development, the land sale will ensure redevelopment of the Leo Kelly Blacktown Arts Centre as a new arts and cultural space of equivalent, or greater size and utility to the current facility.

Community consultation on the sale is currently underway and will run until 24 February 2021.

Image: Artist’s impression of the Blacktown Brain and Spinal Institute project