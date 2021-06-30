The NSW Government’s Department of Planning, Industry and Environment is asking the community to weigh in on the plan for a commercial building to be constructed above the future Crows Nest metro station.

The development, located on the corner of Clarke and Hume Streets, will include eight floors of office space, a ground-floor lobby and a rooftop terrace, as well as 28 bicycle parking spots, pending community input.

Anthea Sargeant, the Department’s Executive Director of Compliance Industry and Key Sites, says the input of the community is heavily encouraged by the government.

The purpose of the EIS is for Sydney Metro to show how it will manage and minimise potential impacts arising from the proposed nine-storey building,” she says.

“So, it’s important the community provides its feedback as part of our assessment process.”

Ms Sargeant says feedback received by the Department will help it better understand the opinions and concerns of the community and other government agencies to help inform the assessment process.

“Our role is to assess the application in consultation with the local community, government agencies and stakeholders and we encourage everyone to share their views,” she says

“After the exhibition closes, the applicant will need to respond to the issues raised. We will review all submissions and feedback as part of our rigorous assessment process.”

The Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed tower is on public exhibition from today, with the community invited to have their say on the proposal by 19 July 2021.

For more information and to provide feedback, click here.