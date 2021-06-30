Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
crows nest offices metro station
shareShare

Community consultation calls for Crows Nest station tower

The NSW Government’s Department of Planning, Industry and Environment is asking the community to weigh in on the plan for a commercial building to be constructed above the future Crows Nest metro station.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

30 Jun 2021 2m read View Author

Community-consultation-Crows-Nest-station-tower-1732009583.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The NSW Government’s Department of Planning, Industry and Environment is asking the community to weigh in on the plan for a commercial building to be constructed above the future Crows Nest metro station.

The development, located on the corner of Clarke and Hume Streets, will include eight floors of office space, a ground-floor lobby and a rooftop terrace, as well as 28 bicycle parking spots, pending community input.

Anthea Sargeant, the Department’s Executive Director of Compliance Industry and Key Sites, says the input of the community is heavily encouraged by the government.

The purpose of the EIS is for Sydney Metro to show how it will manage and minimise potential impacts arising from the proposed nine-storey building,” she says.

“So, it’s important the community provides its feedback as part of our assessment process.”

Ms Sargeant says feedback received by the Department will help it better understand the opinions and concerns of the community and other government agencies to help inform the assessment process.

“Our role is to assess the application in consultation with the local community, government agencies and stakeholders and we encourage everyone to share their views,” she says

“After the exhibition closes, the applicant will need to respond to the issues raised. We will review all submissions and feedback as part of our rigorous assessment process.”

The Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed tower is on public exhibition from today, with the community invited to have their say on the proposal by 19 July 2021.

For more information and to provide feedback, click here.

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap