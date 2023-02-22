The i2C Architects-designed Kenning Road Town Centre in Melbourne’s west has been approved, with the project to deliver a vibrant, community-centric mixed-use precinct.

Located at the junction of Tarneit and Kenning Roads, the town centre will feature retail amenities, childcare, commercial offices, medical services, engaging entertainment and a fast food offering.

Spanning 13,100 sqm, 9,500 sqm of the precinct will be dedicated to premium retail space which will lead to the main Coles supermarket. Outdoor dining, a congregation space and entertainment zone will invigorate the ground plane.

i2C have looked to honour the town centre’s local context, paying homage to the farming history of the area and seeking to draw on the communal and domestic nature of the native language. Red and washed-white brick reference the basaltic plains and farmlands of the township, while gabled roofs reference the historic context of the site.

“We are so excited by the prospect of creating a town centre with a deep connection to place and strong promotion of neighbourhood values,” says i2C National Design Lead, Joe Wright.

“The town centre has been designed to encourage young families to connect and interact via the outdoor play and congregation spaces, where outdoor dining, fresh food markets and recreation zones all combine to create a vibrant heart to the development that celebrates community activity.

“The Town Centre has been positioned directly adjacent to the future community facilities and connects families directly with the proposed child care facilities on the upper level. It’s going to be a very joyful space to be enjoyed by generations to come.”

High level louvres provide shading, with light able to permeate through the square due to the building’s orientation, which also mitigates winds from the south-west, west and north. Smaller specialty retail shops will activate the ground floor internally, while anchoring the western part is the market side, which spills into the town centre and provides visitors with a point of difference from the core retail shopping experience.

The design looks to promote pedestrian traffic and interact with the adjacent future community facility, while providing an opportunity for patrons to experience day and night activation of the spaces.

More information on the project can be found at i2c.com.au.