Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Community callout for Perth’s future sports centre
shareShare

Community callout for Perth’s future sports centre

City of Perth is asking members of its local community to provide feedback for the proposal of a new sports and recreation centre, located on the site of the Perth and Tattersall’s Bowling Club site (pictured above) in East Perth.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

24 Jan 2024 2m read View Author

Community-callout-for-Perth-s-future-sports-centre-1732009887.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

City of Perth is asking members of its local community to provide feedback for the proposal of a new sports and recreation centre, located on the site of the Perth and Tattersall’s Bowling Club site (pictured above) in East Perth.

Located on Plain St, the multi-sports hub will replace the Bowling Club on-site, with Council of the belief that it has reached end of life. Once initial feedback has been submitted, a masterplan will be developed for the precinct.

“Our population is growing rapidly and the community is crying out for more facilities that support a range of interests,” says Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas.

Zempilas believes the site’s location was primed for a facility of the sports centre’s nature, situated closely to the waterfront.

“This site is a gateway to our City and we have the opportunity to create something iconic that complements other developments underway or that are earmarked for the area such as the Causeway Pedestrian and Cyclist Bridge, and the Western Australian Aboriginal Cultural Centre,” he says.

“When we talk about the community’s aspirations for a more liveable, sustainable and prosperous City, this is one of those pivotal pieces that ticks all boxes and we want to make sure we do it the right way so it remains fit-for-purpose for decades to come.”

For more information, click here.

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap