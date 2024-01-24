City of Perth is asking members of its local community to provide feedback for the proposal of a new sports and recreation centre, located on the site of the Perth and Tattersall’s Bowling Club site (pictured above) in East Perth.

Located on Plain St, the multi-sports hub will replace the Bowling Club on-site, with Council of the belief that it has reached end of life. Once initial feedback has been submitted, a masterplan will be developed for the precinct.

“Our population is growing rapidly and the community is crying out for more facilities that support a range of interests,” says Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas.

Zempilas believes the site’s location was primed for a facility of the sports centre’s nature, situated closely to the waterfront.

“This site is a gateway to our City and we have the opportunity to create something iconic that complements other developments underway or that are earmarked for the area such as the Causeway Pedestrian and Cyclist Bridge, and the Western Australian Aboriginal Cultural Centre,” he says.

“When we talk about the community’s aspirations for a more liveable, sustainable and prosperous City, this is one of those pivotal pieces that ticks all boxes and we want to make sure we do it the right way so it remains fit-for-purpose for decades to come.”

