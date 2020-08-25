Collins and Turner Architects design new sports centre for Alexandria

The City of Sydney is undertaking a warehouse conversion by transforming an industrial building into a beautifully designed public recreation centre for sports-loving locals.

Initial designs by architects Collins and Turner Architects for the recreation centre at 6-8 Huntley Street, Alexandria propose four indoor multipurpose courts, outdoor practice recreation courts, a fitness space, landscaped public lawn and stylish exterior.

Lord mayor Clover Moore says the new centre will meet local demand for more indoor sports facilities.

“Not only is this space crucial for residents and visitors in this densely populated and busy area, it’s beautifully designed, accessible and environmentally sustainable,” Moore says.

“This sports centre is sure to become another welcoming community hub for the neighbourhood. People will have the opportunity to compete in local sports competitions year-round, attend regular fitness programs or simply relax under the trees on the generous lawn.”

The proposed concept design includes multipurpose courts to cater for basketball, netball, futsal, volleyball, gymnastics and badminton.

Other features include seating for spectators, reception and administration areas, a kiosk and change rooms.

Outside, the design proposes flexible courts for practice sessions while the generous landscaped forecourt at the front of the building is a place to relax. Bike parking will also be available.

The Huntley Street recreation centre has been designed with environmental sustainability in mind. Solar panels will cover the entire rooftop to generate power for the facility and opportunities for natural lighting and ventilation have been identified. Rain water will also be collected, stored and reused on the site.

Close to densely populated residential and commercial areas, the site is about 15 minutes’ walk from Green Square and St Peters train stations, near the Bourke Road cycleway and accessible by bus.

The City acquired the site in 2018 and Collins and Turner Architects worked on the design from early 2020.

Current designs will now be further developed before a development application is lodged.

Once approved, construction is expected to get underway in 2022.

Image: City of Sydney