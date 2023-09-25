Walker Corporation’s Collins Square has set a new benchmark for digital infrastructure in Australia, achieving a WiredScore Platinum certification, following on from being rewarded with the highest possible Green Star and NABERS ratings.

The rating underlines the developer’s promise to deliver world-class technology infrastructure and connectivity for occupants. Comprising five towers designed by some of the nation’s foremost architectural practices – Bates Smart, Hassell and Woods Bagot – the certification leverages the precinct as one of the country’s most digitally connected, technology-rich workplaces.

“Connectivity in our precinct is better than working from home and that’s the easy sell our tenants are using to encourage their staff to spend more time in the office,” says Walker Group Executive - Investment Management, Emily Carroll.

“The WiredScore Platinum certification means we have some of the country’s best internet, digital security and virtual office technology which is a win-win for landlords and tenants, and of course for employers and their staff.”

Catherine Saliba, Chief Operating Officer at Maddocks, a tenant within the precinct, says the premium technology and digital connectivity are integral to the company’s operation.

“Great connectivity and technology are vital for collaboration and building a culture that makes people want to come to the office,” she says.

Chief Digital Officer at Deakin University Craig Warren echoes Saliba’s sentiments.

“We need reliable, high-speed connectivity to create effective collaboration spaces that support project planning, video conferencing, and professional development.”

Ed Jennings, WiredScore Head of Australia says world-class digital infrastructure is quickly becoming a must-have for office tenants in the age of the hybrid work model.

“We are seeing rising demand from businesses using formal certifications as a means of conducting due diligence before committing to a lease agreement with several global firms listing it as a key decision-making metric,” he says.

“Collins Square is a prime example of the clear relationship between providing best-in-class technology and attracting and retaining the best tenants.”

For more information on the precinct, click here.