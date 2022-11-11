Logo
cabramatta development renders
Colliers offer up Cabramatta site to developers

A proposal floated by Colliers International could see a central Cabramatta site reinvigorated to become a vibrant mixed-use precinct.
Colliers-offer-up-Cabramatta-site-to-developers-1732008522.png

A proposal floated by Colliers International could see a central Cabramatta site reinvigorated to become a vibrant mixed-use precinct.

Currently owned by Moon Investments and Lubo Medich Holdings, the vision for the site includes a marketplace and high-rise apartment complex comprising 369 residences, as well as a hotel. The town centre site currently houses a number of retail and commercial spaces, medical suites, a church and a number of residential dwellings.

Colliers International’s Harry Bui says the site’s location is a major drawcard for potential investors, located within the Cabramatta CBD and situated opposite to the train station.

“There are a large range of local and institutional developers who see the growth of western Sydney as well as a number of offshore groups looking to recycle capital, so we are expecting a good mix of purchasers,” he says.

cabramatta development renders

“(The site) is being offered for the first time in 70 years with decades of planning to deliver a 19-storey mixed-use development, setting the stage for one of the tallest buildings in Fairfield.”

Cabramatta is a cultural hub in Sydney’s west. Authentic retailers and hospitality outlets line the streets. The Stardust Hotel and Iron Chef Chinese Seafood Restaurant, located within the Colliers precinct, are no exception to this statement.

Fairfield City Council has indicated the development will be completed in stages to navigate complex land ownership issues.

To view the listing, click here.

