A new public park spanning the Western Distributor and connecting Sydney’s CBD to Darling Harbour is part of a $891 million retail and office tower idea for Sydney’s famed and vital Darling Harbour.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes said the Cockle Bay development proposal by a consortium of GPT and AMP Capital, brought together new waterfront offices, shops, restaurants and bars with the creation of new public space.

“The Western Distributor rips through the heart of Sydney, but this proposal seeks to resolve that with significant new public space to create new pedestrian connections between the city centre and one of Sydney’s most popular tourist destinations,” says Stokes.

“Darling Harbour contributes $1.2 billion a year to the NSW economy and before COVID, hosted over 15 million visitors every year.”

“This project is a huge vote of confidence in the future of the Sydney CBD. It will create 3,500 construction jobs and once completed will be home to 7,000 jobs.”

“There will be new waterfront shops, restaurants and bars that will inject new life into this beautiful part of the city for future generations to come.”

Key features of the proposed development include the construction of:

A landbridge across the Western Distributor between Darling Harbour and Darling Park with two parks – one with more than 5,500 square metres and the other with over 1,000 square metres.

A new 43-level office tower with four publicly accessible podium levels, and 35 levels of commercial office space.

“We encourage everyone to review the proposed plans and have their say on the project.”

The proposal reflects renowned Danish architecture firm Henning Larsen’s winning entry in the proponent’s design excellence competition held in March 2020.

Image: Supplied