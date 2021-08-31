Logo
coastal court flinders bower architecture
Coastal Court prepared suitably for ageing occupants

Designing a home for a couple that aim for this to be their last, Bower Architecture has created Coastal Court, a dwelling that encourages privacy and a connection to nature that doesn’t require ongoing maintenance.
Coastal-Court-flinders-bower-ageing-couple-1732009463.png

The forever home is a dream chased throughout reality. When there comes a time and opportunity to build a forever home, the choices made from a design perspective must embody life in all its stages, its flourishes and blemishes, and it's inevitable course of ageing. Designing a home for a couple that aim for this to be their last, Bower Architecture has created Coastal Court, a dwelling that encourages privacy and a connection to nature that doesn’t require ongoing maintenance.

The 1920 sqm block, located in Flinders, is bound between a number of timber houses dating back to the 1970s. With a vacant subdivision in its immediate surroundings, the design endeavours to create a perimeter along the exposed site edges surrounding a captivating internal focus and generous unstructured landscape buffer. The perimeter removes the need for fencing, allowing for the site’s native landscape to be enjoyed by all.

coastal court flinders bower architecture

coastal court flinders bower architecture

The brief called for a timeless home with an abundance of natural light. Bower were required to prioritise accessibility and low maintenance, ensuring the couple can age with the home, without needing to continually tend to the house.

The L shaped house follows the slope of the natural ground with wide corridors featuring concrete ramps that mitigate the need for stairs. The ramped circulation divides the home into three parts, with the bedrooms located to the north, the master and study located at the opposite end, and a living, dining and terrace space located in the centre.

coastal court flinders bower architecture

“I love the way it sits on the land, the way it falls down the slope. It’s a joy to walk through the house: there is a view of the garden from every window. We wake up in the morning with a fabulous view,” says Michelle, the owner of the home.

Oak-lined ceilings and limestone rendered walls form much of the textural palette. Hand touched and purposely conditioned, the materials cite Japanese wabi-sabi principles that centre around imperfection.

coastal court flinders bower architecture

To read more about the home, head to Bower Architecture’s website.

