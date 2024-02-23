Co-working office operator The Great Room by Industrious has cut the ribbon on its maiden Australian space, located on Castlereagh Street in the heart of the Sydney CBD.

A hospitality-inspired approach and sleek interiors define much of the floorplate Activations and events will encourage connection amongst occupants with weekly Monday Breakfast Club, Great Thirstday networking drinks, and regular ‘Spend The Night’ series all to take place from here on out.

Co-working is becoming a hallmark of the Australian built environment. Providing a boost to occupancy rates and flexibility, demand for spaces of this ilk is high, with CBRE of the belief that office visitation could reach 90 percent by the end of 2024.

The Great Room CEO Jaelle Ang says the Sydney outpost was the ideal setting for the company’s tenth space in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Sydney’s coworking sector is sophisticated, and our occupancy rate at opening is beyond our expectations - the groundswell of demand for premium flex space shows us that we have entered the market at the right time,” he says.

“Sydney’s CBD was perfect for our first Australian location, and we are excited to expand our presence, pursuing promising opportunities with landlords and locations that align with our vision.”

A number of flexible working packages have been made available to potential users, including hot desks, day passes, and virtual office services to dedicated offices for over 20 people. A unique leasing model is more partnership than a typical landlord/tenant arrangement, which Ang believes is key to company growth.

“We build engaging spaces that foster community and this is attractive to freelancers and remote workers, but also mature start-ups through to larger companies who want to keep employees engaged and motivated,” he says.

The Great Room was established in 2016 and was acquired by Industrious in 2022. Industrious is currently the world’s third-largest global flex space operator, with more than 160 coworking venues in 65 cities. It is backed by CBRE, which owns a 40 percent stake in the company.

For more information regarding the Sydney office, click here.