The NSW Government has cut the ribbon on the Billard Leece Partnership-designed clinical services building at Campbelltown Hospital, the centrepiece of the hospital’s second stage of redevelopment.

Premier Dominic Perrottet and Health Minister Brad Hazzard were on hand to officially open the building.

“The NSW Government is delivering major projects across South-West and Western Sydney to make these communities an even better place to live, work, play and raise a family,” Perrottet says.

“It has been wonderful to see this amazing project progress to a modern facility, enabling our dedicated frontline staff to deliver high-quality care to the people of Macarthur.”

A new maternity unit, increased medical and surgical services, expanded children’s services and integrated mental health services include the list of new facilities housed within the building. THere are new digital operating theatres and procedure rooms, double the number of ICU and maternity beds, new and expanded surgical services and the expanded mental health services.

BLP’s design has also seen the refurbishment and expansion of the Pathology Laboratory, Pharmacy, Clinical Information Department (medical records), and a new Dental Centre. The works also include landscaping and a range of enhancements to Cancer Therapy Centre, staff administration areas, overnight stay rooms and a dedicated area for Junior Medical Officers.

BLP Managing Director Tara Veldman says the project will revolutionise public care infrastructure.

“This hospital ensures the growing community of Campbelltown is well looked after into the future. The new building includes adult and children’s units as well as the integration of mental health services, enabling the delivery of contemporary healthcare in a holistically designed precinct.”

An indoor avenue, titled Hospital Street, features a collection of works by Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists and acts as a mediator between new and existing. The avenue is awash with natural light and is complemented by food and retail outlets. The atmosphere is calm and welcoming, with a palette of organic materials acknowledging the sensory effects of space on wellbeing.

“The design of Hospital Street was a game-changing moment in the project, because it unlocked the potential of the whole site, allowing us to integrate the various new wings as well as create strong new connections to light, landscape and the community,” says Adam Muggleton, BLP Principal & Project Director.

“In its scale we think of it more as an airport terminal. The height helped us purposefully manage level changes between the existing and new facilities, and future-proofs the hospital because further additions can simply plug-in along this spine.”

The seven-storey integration of mental health services consolidates buildings that were located on the site. The range of new spaces supports modern models of trauma-informed mental health care and include sensory rooms, de-escalation rooms, light-filled courtyards and unexpected activity rooms, such as an open-air basketball court.

Veldman says BLP’s extensive experience in creating healthcare projects informed the development of the hospital.

“When a child is hospitalised, great strain is placed on parents and families, and stress levels reach a peak,” she says.

“To ensure the family unit can still function, we created dedicated parent-family centres within the confines of clinical space, encouraging comfort and connection. There’s an outdoor picnic and play area off Hospital Street and a tech-enabled workroom.”

Completion for the entirety of the second stage is on track for completion later in the year, which will include a nuclear medicine department, an expanded medical imaging department and an additional entrance.