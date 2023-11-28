Australia’s most respected engineering and climate experts will headline the 2023 Climate Smart Engineering Conference, (CSE23), Engineers Australia’s flagship event to be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre Tomorrow, Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 November 2023.

“Since its foundation in 2021, CSE has become a focal point for debate and knowledge sharing. Last year, CSE22 explored the ways engineers can navigate the complexities of achieving net zero emissions and drive the transition to a clean energy economy,” says Engineers Australia CEO Romilly Madew.

“The CSE23 plenary and technical programs will bring you the latest in world-leading views and engaging debate on solutions to address climate change, responding to extreme events, biodiversity loss, boosting the circular economy, and upholding the principles of sustainable practices in engineering.

“As creative problem solvers and systems thinkers, engineers are at the forefront of the fight against climate change. The profession stewards the delivery of mitigation and adaptation strategies to address the worst impacts of global warming and innovates to deploy new technologies for a clean fuel and energy future.”

For more information, go to https://www.engineersaustralia.org.au/learning-and-events/conferences-and-major-events/climate-smart-engineering

Image: Engineers Australia CEO Romilly Madew / Supplied