Join some of the best and brightest thought leaders and stakeholders from the industry at the 2024 Climate Smart Engineering Conference (CSE24) to be held in Brisbane on Thursday 22 August.

Organised by Engineers Australia, CSE24 offers attendees an excellent opportunity to hear and learn from experts as they navigate one of the most critical challenges in tackling climate change: the clean energy transition. The event is a must-attend for engineers of every discipline and sector, including the energy, infrastructure, design, construction, transport, defence, education, and government sectors.

CSE24 will be opened by Mike Kaiser, Director-General for the Department of the Premier and Cabinet, Queensland Government and Engineers Australia CEO Romilly Madew, followed by a keynote address from The Next Economy’s Head of Programs Lizzie Webb on building support and capacity for a just energy transition.

Program highlights:

Digital technology and AI in the energy transformation

AI and other digital technologies have the potential to significantly accelerate the energy transition. This panel will discuss the benefits, and risks, including cybersecurity, data privacy, integration, and ethical, social, and economic impacts.

Moderator: Colette Munro, Zone President Pacific Schneider Electric

Panellists: Peter Price, Chief Engineer, Energy Queensland; Jack Curtis, Chief Commercial & Operations Officer, Neara; Allys Todd, Co-Founder-Director, ValAi; Prof John Fletcher, Director, UNSW Digital Grid Futures Institute

Beyond 1%: Winning gold in the net zero race

Rapidly deploying digitalisation technologies and skills in the industrial, energy, and infrastructure sectors is crucial. As we do at the Olympics, how can Australia punch above our weight in the global race to net zero?

Speaker: Peter Halliday, CEO, Siemens Australia and New Zealand

Emerging technologies and how they support the energy transition

Speaker: Nikolai Kinaev, Research Director, Science Strategy (Energy), CSIRO

The skills transition to clean energy

Australia's clean energy transformation requires addressing the shortage of engineers with relevant skills. The panel will discuss challenges and solutions, including attracting diverse talent, upskilling, retention, and reforming training and education pathways.

Moderator: Bernadette Foley, Engineers Australia

Panellists: Dominic Adams, General Manager Networks, Energy Networks Australia; James Oliver MIE, Chief Operating Officer, Stanwell; Karen Whelan, Associate Dean, Learning and Teaching Faculty of Engineering, Queensland University of Technology

Project and landowner approvals in renewable energy projects

Engineers working on renewable energy projects face challenges related to environmental, landowner, amenity, and cost issues during project approvals. Meaningful community and stakeholder engagement is crucial for gaining social license. The panel will discuss navigating these complexities and finding ways forward.

Moderator: Jacqui Bridge, Executive General Manager, Energy Futures, Powerlink Queensland

Panellists: Simon Corbell, Board Chair, SEC Victoria; Gillian Cagney, President – Australia & New Zealand (incl. PNG & Mongolia), Worley; Gerard Coggan, Coordinator-General, Office of the Coordinator-General Department of State Development and Infrastructure; Russell Reid, Senior Aboriginal Affairs and Participation Consultant and National RAP Relations Lead, WSP Australia;

Regional industrial transformation: decarbonisation in the heavy industry

Decarbonising heavy industry is challenging due to difficulties in electrifying high-temperature processes, complex supply chains, significant investment needs, and regulatory uncertainties. The impact on local communities is also significant. Representatives from minerals, mining, freight, and manufacturing sectors will explore these complexities and potential solutions.

Moderator: Dr Jordan Parham, Strategic Initiatives and Partnership Director, HILT CRC

Panellists: Roger Buckley, Fleet Decarbonisation Manager, Aurizon; Meheroop Chopra, Head of Green Power, Fortescue; Sheree Taylor, Queensland Specification Manager Commercial and Civil Construction, Bluescope

Systems design for energy transition

As renewables and storage are integrated into an electricity grid not initially designed for them, attention must be given to all system design levels to ensure they are reliable, affordable, and safe. The panel will discuss the system-of-systems design approach, addressing the challenges and opportunities in planning our future energy system.

Moderator: David Shankey, Deputy Director-General Energy Division, Department of Energy and Public Works

Panellists: Prof Bruce Mountain, Professor and Director, Victoria Energy Policy Centre; Kate Summers, Principal Consultant, Ekistica; Merryn York, Executive General Manager – System Design, AEMO; Dr Stephen Craig, Smart Energy Mission Lead CSIRO

Transformation in the transport sector

Efficient and sustainable transportation requires adapting all methods, including rails, roads, ports, and aviation, to support the energy transition. This session will explore technological advancements such as electric and autonomous vehicles, urban infrastructure evolution, and sustainable mobility solutions. The panel will discuss the sector's current reality and how they are managing national goals and challenges.

Moderator: Mia Barnard, Transport Decarbonisation Lead – Australia GHD

Panellists: Joeley Pettit, General Manager Sustainability, Australasian Railway Association; Dr Jake Whitehead, Chief Scientist, Electric Vehicle Council; Harry Sunarko, Lead Port & Marine Engineering, Fortescue Future Industries; Heidi Hauf, Global Sustainability Advisor

Event details

Date and Time: 22 August 2024 | 8.00am – 7.00pm AEST

Location: W Brisbane, 81 North Quay, Brisbane, QLD 4000

Registration: www.engineersaustralia.org.au/cse.