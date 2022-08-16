Woods Bagot has delved into the New Zealand built environment once more, this time for an ambitious tower located within the Auckland CBD which will shape the city’s living standards.

The 55-level residential tower at 65 Federal Street features 357 residential apartments and a 1,000 sqm marketplace on the ground floor. Developed by ICD Property, Managing Director Matt Khoo says that the developer collaborated with local council to create a positive community outcome.

“The aspirational design, thinking, and consultation that went into the project is a blueprint for better urban design outcomes for not only New Zealand but buildings and communities globally,” says Khoo.

“It is imperative to us that every building we deliver will stand the test of time and serve the community. Integrating timeless and sophisticated designs with futureproofed systems is important to us so every project can leave a lasting legacy and positively uplift the lives of its users,” says Khoo.

“65 Federal St continues this legacy and will be a building for the people – for residents, businesses, and visitors to Auckland / Tāmaki Makaurau.”

65 Federal Street’s plot ratio sits at 29:1, far greater than the traditional 13:1 ratio. This has maximised the potential of the site and supports housing supply, tourism and the local economy. The design also includes a self-imposed height limit to ensure views out to Waitematā Harbour.

“We know that the skyline defines a city’s identity, yet it is the streets – where people inhabit the city – that define its character,” says Woods Bagot Principal Peter Miglis.

“The transformation of Federal Street and the tower’s proximity to the City Rail Link means it will become a public destination, acting as a guiding presence for Auckland, a lighthouse for the public to orientate themselves in the CBD.”

Federal Street will be redeveloped as a pedestrian laneway, with the building’s marketplace helping to bring the thoroughfare to life. An array of restaurants and cafes will line the streets which will host cultural events and cooking classes. The 38th level will hold views of the city, with residents able to utilise a lounge area and commercial kitchen. A wellness centre is located on level 8.

“We designed the ground floor level to be a gathering place for everyone from the residents of the tower and those in neighbouring apartments and businesses, to members of the public in general.” says Woods Bagot Associate Principal and New Zealand native Blair Parkinson.

“Federal Street has been designed for Auckland, intrinsically informed by its unique context at both a macro and micro scale. Its simplicity and confidence will speak to the city and become part of Auckland’s unique identity.”

A series of collaborative workshops held with local iwi groups has inspired the building’s design which acknowledges New Zealand’s natural environment, with direct references and colours native to Aotearoa.

Peddlethorp Director, Manuel Diaz, says the collaborative design approach adopted by the ICD Property design team and mana whenua was crucial to a successful design outcome.

“A building of this scale and position will not only redefine the skyline but will also act as a catalyst for further revitalisation of the urban realm. The creation of communities close to city amenities, public transport and places of work will continue to recognise the central city as a great place for families to raise our tamariki.”

Construction of the tower is scheduled to start in March 2024 with work completed in mid-2027.