The NSW Government have unveiled plans for future developments that will sit over railway lines and will allow for buildings up to 34 storeys in size.

The $11 billion plans form part of the government’s plan to reinvigorate the southern quadrant of the Sydney CBD. Plazas and pedestrian walkways have also been earmarked for the development.

Scheduled to be completed over the next two decades, rezoning will occur in order for the development to take place. A deck that will sit above the rail lines that terminate at Central which will create space for up to 15 buildings to sit on them. A 24-metre wide pedestrian thoroughfare will separate the buildings.

Three bridges will sit over the suburban rail lines that will improve access to Surry Hills, Haymarket and Chippendale. The Goods Line that runs from Central to Ultimo will be extended to Mortuary Station. A staggering 65,000 sqm has been allocated for parks and public spaces, with the walkway that sits below Central to be extended to the west.

“We have a once in a generation opportunity to reimagine this iconic part of our CBD and transform it into a world-class precinct of shops, restaurants, office spaces, parkland and additional housing,” says NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.

“This proposal will be another major investment into the future of the Sydney CBD. Our vision will convert Central precinct into a must-visit part of our city for locals as well as for domestic and international tourists.

“It will be a major job generating project and will inject further local and global business investment into the Sydney CBD.

850 apartments are planned for the site, with the government planning for the precinct to be half residential and half commercial. 15 percent will be affordable housing, with 15 percent set aside for diverse housing which includes student accommodation and build-to-rent. The government has taken into account the potential shadow cover of Surry Hills’ Prince Alfred Park.

Minister for Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport Rob Stokes says the development seeks to connect parts of the city that have been left divided since the construction of Central Station.

“The masterplan celebrates the heritage of the precinct while also offering a grand new public square, three new parks, new community, social services hubs as well as at least 30 percent of affordable and diverse housing to better meet the needs of all sections of the community,” he says.

“This proposal will heal parts of our city that have been torn apart since the railway divided Surry Hills from Ultimo back in 1874. The proposal includes multiple new over-rail connections including Devonshire Street bridge, to enhance pedestrian and bicycle access through Central Precinct and to surrounding neighbourhoods.”

Many buildings at Central Station are currently being reviewed by the government for refurbishment, with the $900 million upgrade of the station by Woods Bagot in collaboration with John McAslan + Partners already underway.