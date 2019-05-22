City of Sydney to spend $200M on community projects

The City of Sydney will be spending a significant portion of their 10-year $1.6-billion capital works budget in the next financial year on a series of infrastructure projects to benefit the community.

Almost $200 million has been earmarked for the 2019/20 capital works program in the city with $103.9m to be used for major projects, $36m for extensive asset enhancements and $56.5m for rolling capital renewal programs.

The funds will cover major infrastructure projects in the fast-growing Green Square neighbourhood, and improvement of parks and open spaces as well as environmental performance in City properties and facilities.

Major projects for the upcoming financial year include: large-scale urban renewal of Green Square, including construction of Gunyama Park Aquatic and Recreation Centre, the central park The Drying Green, and major works on the area’s streets ($84.6m); green infrastructure projects, including an energy efficiency program for the City’s major properties, improving energy services at Cook + Philip Aquatic Centre, a water harvesting treatment plant at Sydney Park, and the installation of solar panels on City-owned properties ($9.1m); and development of open spaces and parks, including a $5m boost for a new skate park at Sydney Park ($12.6m ).

The City will also spend $3.9m for the Johnstons Creek masterplan, which aims to protect and enhance a harbour foreshore area at Glebe, Annandale and Forest Lodge; and $2.3m for the latest instalment of the City’s contribution to the NSW Government’s light rail project.

Additionally, $9.6m has been allocated for bicycle related works in the next financial year, with construction underway on Wilson and Burren Streets and Epsom Road in Green Square and planned construction on a new separated cycleway on Lawson Street in Redfern. These cycling projects are partly funded by the NSW Government.

Given Sydney’s growing residential, business and tourist population with over 1.2 million people using the City's services every day, Lord mayor Clover Moore said that it was imperative to provide the local community with the infrastructure and facilities they needed to ensure inner Sydney remained an exciting, economically-strong and sustainable place to live, work and visit.

“Transforming Sydney’s oldest industrial heartland into a new Green Square town centre is an enormous task, but I’m so proud of the wonderful new library and community and cultural precinct we’ve established, and I look forward to the future aquatic and recreation centre,” Moore says.

The focus on creating and improving green spaces targeted the needs of city residents living in apartments while the cycleway projects aimed to make walking and riding safer to encourage more individuals to join the growing number of people riding for transport in Sydney.

The 2019/20 budget is currently on public exhibition until 11 June 2019, after which it will be considered by Council for final adoption.